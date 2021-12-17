Kia India aims to expand its presence across 225 cities in 2022

- Plans to introduce 400 physical touchpoints across 225 cities by the end of 2022

- To be launched in the first quarter of 2022

Kia India has been quick to make it to the list of top-five bestselling automakers in the country. Interestingly, the company has managed to do so with just a three product line-up in the country. The newly unveiled Kia Carens will be the fourth model to be introduced in the country in the first quarter of 2022.

Currently, the company has 339 touchpoints in the country across 198 cities, which the company plans to expand to 400 physical touchpoints across 225 cities by the end of 2022. With this, Kia India plans to cater to the rising interest in small towns. Moreover, the company will further improve its aftersales support to deliver a superior ownership experience.

The upcoming Kia Carens is expected to be a strong contributor to the company’s sales in the country. At the time of launch, the Carens will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines will be available in multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic options. To learn more about the Kia Carens in detail, click here.