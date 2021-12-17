CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Kia India aims to expand its presence across 225 cities in 2022

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    358 Views
    Kia India aims to expand its presence across 225 cities in 2022

    - Plans to introduce 400 physical touchpoints across 225 cities by the end of 2022

    - To be launched in the first quarter of 2022

    Kia India has been quick to make it to the list of top-five bestselling automakers in the country. Interestingly, the company has managed to do so with just a three product line-up in the country. The newly unveiled Kia Carens will be the fourth model to be introduced in the country in the first quarter of 2022. 

    Currently, the company has 339 touchpoints in the country across 198 cities, which the company plans to expand to 400 physical touchpoints across 225 cities by the end of 2022. With this, Kia India plans to cater to the rising interest in small towns. Moreover, the company will further improve its aftersales support to deliver a superior ownership experience. 

    The upcoming Kia Carens is expected to be a strong contributor to the company’s sales in the country. At the time of launch, the Carens will be offered in both petrol and diesel engine options. Both the engines will be available in multiple transmission options, including the seven-speed DCT and six-speed automatic options. To learn more about the Kia Carens in detail, click here

    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Valley Run 2021: Event report and winners
     Next 
    Skoda India to hike prices from 1 January, 2022

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    Tata Punch

    Tata Punch

    ₹ 5.49 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW iX

    BMW iX

    ₹ 1.16 Crore
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    13thDEC
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra e20 NXT

    Mahindra e20 NXT

    ₹ 6.00 - 8.00 LakhEstimated Price

    Dec 2021 (Tentative)Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • kia-cars
    • other brands
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Kia-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Kia India aims to expand its presence across 225 cities in 2022