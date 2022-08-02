CarWale
    Skoda Auto India sells 4,447 units in July 2022

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    372 Views
    - Skoda India recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 44 per cent

    - Kushaq completes one year of sales in the market

    Skoda Auto India has retailed a total of 4,447 units in July 2022. The Czech auto brand sold 3,080 units during the same period last year, thus recording a Y-o-Y growth of 44 per cent. The carmaker also announced that it had completed one year of sale of its first product under the India 2.0 project, the Kushaq.

    Back in July 2021, Skoda introduced the first product under the made-for-India, made-in-India Kushaq mid-size SUV. Based on the brand’s MQB-A0-IN platform, the underpinning also forms the base for other models such as the Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Taigun, and the Volkswagen Virtus. To celebrate the occasion, Skoda added new features to the Kushaq.

    Speaking on the occasion, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, said, “This is usually the period where big purchases are kept on hold as it’s the monsoon and deferred till the festive season kicks off. Yet, we have clocked in solid numbers on the back of our made-for-India, India 2.0 cars, the Kushaq and Slavia. The Octavia and Superb are doing well in their respective segments and the Kodiaq has already sold out soon after its launch in January. We intend on keeping up this energy and shall very soon record 2022 as the biggest year yet for us in our two-decade legacy in India.”

