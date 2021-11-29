Skoda Auto India inaugurates a new dealership in Secunderabad

- The new Skoda dealership is known as Mahavir Auto

- It is located at Medchal Road in Bowenpally

Skoda Auto India has opened a new dealership in Secunderabad, known as Mahavir Auto. The latest facility is located at Survey No. 33, opposite OMR gardens, NH44, Medchal Road, Bowenpally. The new showroom is a part of the company’s plans to have more than 225 touchpoints in India by next year.

Skoda recently unveiled the Slavia mid-size sedan ahead of its launch that is scheduled to take place early next year. The model is underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform that forms the base for the Kushaq SUV. To read more about the Slavia, click here.

The Skoda Slavia will be the spiritual successor to the Rapid, production of which has come to an end with the announcement of the Rapid Matte edition. Next month, the company will launch the BS6-compliant, petrol-powered Skoda Kodiaq, and you can read all about it here.