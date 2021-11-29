CarWale
    BMW X7 facelift continues testing ahead of unveiling

    Aditya Nadkarni

    904 Views
    BMW X7 facelift continues testing ahead of unveiling

    - 2022 BMW X7 facelift could receive a split headlamp design

    - The M50d could make way for an M45e plug-in hybrid variant

    BMW continues working on an update for its flagship SUV, the X7, ahead of its debut that could take place sometime next year. A new set of spy shots that made their way to the web give us a better look at the changes to the model.

    BMW X7 Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the spy images here, the BMW X7 facelift will get a reworked fascia that includes what seems to be a set of split headlamps. This change, which as we can see also positions the headlamps much lower than the outgoing version, will result in a significant change to the design of the front bumper. The grille, although camouflaged, does not sport any radical changes.

    At the rear, the facelifted BMW X7 gets a heavy dosage of camouflage, although changes are uncertain at the moment, save for tweaks to the design of the LED tail lights. Changes to the interior of the model remain unknown at the moment, although we expect minor revisions such as the latest iDrive system and new upholstery options.

    BMW X7 Right Rear Three Quarter

    Under the hood, just like any other facelifted model, we expect the 2022 BMW X7 to carry on with the same set of powertrains as the outgoing version. That said, reports suggest that the quad-turbocharged M50d diesel variant could be replaced by the M45e plug-in hybrid. More details are likely to surface ahead of the model's unveiling next year. Stay tuned for updates.

    BMW X7 Image
    BMW X7
    ₹ 1.07 Croreonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
