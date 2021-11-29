CarWale
    New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: Top feature highlights

    Nikhil Puthran

    In an effort to revive interest in the entry-level B-segment, Maruti Suzuki recently launched the new Celerio in the country. The updated model has received a fresh set of cosmetic and feature updates. The vehicle is available in six colour options – Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Caffeine Brown, while Solid Fire Red and Speedy Blue are two new colour options.

    Read below to learn more about the top feature highlights – 

    Design 

    The new Celerio features a 3D Organic Sculpted Design and is based on the Heartect platform. The fascia features animated sweeping headlamps which are complemented by a radiant front grille with sharp chrome accents. Additionally, the round front fog lights are enclosed around the dark housing. As for the sides, the updated model now rides on a set of 15-inch urbane black alloy wheels. As for the rear, the new Celerio gets droplet-styled tail lamps. 

    Feature-list

    Depending on the variant, the new Celerio offers features such as a seven-inch Smartplay Studio with smartphone navigation, engine push start-stop button with smart key, gear shift indicator, electrically adjustable and electrically-foldable ORVMs. Moreover, the hatchback offers steering-mounted audio controls and a 60:40 split rear seat design. Additionally, this time around the new-gen Celerio also offers first-in-segment hill hold assist function and a door request switch with a smart key. The safety feature list includes dual front airbags, speed-sensitive auto door lock, and seatbelt reminder. 

    Interior

    The all-black theme adds a premium touch, while the dashboard is highlighted by barrel-themed air vents on the sides. The twin-slot ventilation system on either side of the touchscreen infotainment unit features bright chrome inserts. Moreover, the new Celerio now offers a stereoscopic instrument cluster for freshness along with a new ergonomic gear level design in the AGS variants. 

    Engine

    Mechanically, Maruti Suzuki Celerio is powered by a 1.0-litre K10C, three-cylinder engine which generates 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 89Nm of torque at 3,500rpm. This engine can be had either in a five-speed speed manual or AMT option. The CNG option is expected to be introduced at a later date. In terms of fuel efficiency figures, the LXi, VXi, and ZXi variants with manual transmission deliver 25.24kmpl, while the manual ZXI+ has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 24.97kmpl. Furthermore, the VXi AMT returns 26.68kmpl, while the ZXi and ZXi+ AGS variants have a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 26kmpl.

    We have recently driven the new Maruti Suzuki Celerio. To read about it, click here

