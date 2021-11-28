CarWale
    New Suzuki S-Cross starts arriving across European dealerships

    Authors Image

    Nikhil Puthran

    23,237 Views
    New Suzuki S-Cross starts arriving across European dealerships

    - Gets SUV styling elements unlike its predecessor with a low-slung roof and crossover styling

    - Internationally powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with 48V mild-hybrid system

    The Japanese automaker, Suzuki recently revealed the new generation S-Cross for the international market. The new model will be first introduced in the European markets followed by its debut in other markets in the coming months. This time around, the updated model has already started arriving across European dealerships bearing the name SX4 S-Cross. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Left Front Three Quarter

    As seen in the images, the new model now gets an SUV-ish body style unlike its predecessor with a low-slung roofline and crossover styling. It now features wide headlamps with tri-beam LED elements, which is complemented by a large gloss black grille with a honeycomb mesh pattern and a prominent chrome line running between the headlamps. The redesigned front bumper accommodates fog lamp housings and silver skid plates to highlight the SUV character.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Right Rear Three Quarter

    The side profile features thick wheel arches and body-coloured ORVMs. The lower variants will get a single-tone alloy wheel, while the dual-tone combination will be limited to the higher variants. As for the rear, the vehicle gets split tail lamp housings with clear lenses and a chrome strip on the boot lid which runs between new taillights. The vehicle also gets an angular boot design that enhances the overall profile. Like the front, the rear bumper also gets a skid plate enclosed around the rear fog lamp. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Front Seat Headrest

    The vehicle gets an all-black dashboard with a floating nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The seats get a grey textured pattern, while the centre console gets a glossy insert around the gear shifter and the temperature control display. The vehicle also offers a front armrest with storage space. 

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Instrument Cluster

    Mechanically, the new S-Cross overseas will be powered by a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system to generate 127bhp and 235Nm of torque. This engine is available in six-speed manual and an automatic transmission option. Moreover, Suzuki S-Cross also offers the Allgrip all-wheel-drive system and four different drive modes – Auto, Snow, Lock, and Sport.

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Right Rear Three Quarter

    There are no immediate plans to introduce the new S-Cross in the Indian market. However, the updated model might be introduced sometime later.  

    Image source - SW

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross
    ₹ 8.51 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained
    youtube-icon

    Maruti Ciaz 1.5 Diesel Engine Performance Explained

    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    4038 Views
    28 Likes

    Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.95 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 10.29 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.49 Lakh
    Pune₹ 10.02 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.98 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.58 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.84 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.40 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.34 Lakh

