Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of the first all-new Hyundai Creta

Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of the first all-new Hyundai Creta

March 19, 2020, 03:35 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
3380 Views
Be the first to comment
Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of the first all-new Hyundai Creta

- SRK  is the first customer of new Hyundai Creta

- Hyundai has commenced the deliveries for its customers

- New Creta is available in 14 variants

Hyundai has commenced deliveries of the all-new 2020 Creta, and the first car was delivered to none other than Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is the brand ambassador of Hyundai in India, and has been associated with the Korean carmaker for over 20 years now.

Shah Rukh took delivery of the top-of-the-line turbo-petrol DCT, that's finished in the Phantom Black shade.This top-spec SX(O) trim comes loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, reverse camera with guidance, cruise control and more. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD and tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

This version is powered by a 1.4-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that puts out 138bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a seven-speed dry-clutch DCT. Besides this, the new Creta is also offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that are available with six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions (TC and CVT).

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in five trims - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O), that are spread across 14 variants. It is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). What's more, the new Creta also comes equipped with advanced Blue Link that offers over 50 smart connectivity features. 

  • Hyundai
  • Shah Rukh Khan
  • Creta
  • Hyundai Creta
  • Shahrukh Khan
  • SRK
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

Hyundai Creta Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 12.13 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 11.22 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 11.68 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 11.79 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 11.58 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 11.13 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 11.1 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Hyundai Creta | Shahrukh Khan Unveils New Creta | Launch in March 2020 | Auto Expo 2020

Marking its first Indian appearance, the second ge ...

44 Likes
37780 Views

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Here’s Why The Hyundai Venue Makes So Much Sense

Choosing between compact SUVs such as Maruti's ...

2066 Likes
396521 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in