Shah Rukh Khan takes delivery of the first all-new Hyundai Creta

Hyundai has commenced deliveries of the all-new 2020 Creta, and the first car was delivered to none other than Shah Rukh Khan. SRK is the brand ambassador of Hyundai in India, and has been associated with the Korean carmaker for over 20 years now.

Shah Rukh took delivery of the top-of-the-line turbo-petrol DCT, that's finished in the Phantom Black shade.This top-spec SX(O) trim comes loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, reverse camera with guidance, cruise control and more. In terms of safety, it gets six airbags, ESP, ABS with EBD and tyre pressure monitoring system among others.

This version is powered by a 1.4-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine that puts out 138bhp and 242Nm of peak torque. It is paired to a seven-speed dry-clutch DCT. Besides this, the new Creta is also offered with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines that are available with six-speed manual as well as automatic transmissions (TC and CVT).

The 2020 Hyundai Creta is available in five trims - E, EX, S, SX & SX(O), that are spread across 14 variants. It is priced between Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 17.20 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). What's more, the new Creta also comes equipped with advanced Blue Link that offers over 50 smart connectivity features.