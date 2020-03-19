BMW 330i Sport launched in India; priced at Rs 41.70 lakh

- BMW 330i Sport is positioned below the 330i M Sport

- The model is powered by the same 255bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

BMW has discreetly launched a new variant under the 3 Series, known as the 330i Sport. Positioned under the 330i M Sport, the model is priced at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The BMW 330i Sport is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to the rear wheels.

Feature highlights of the BMW 330i Sport include launch control, cruise control, all LED lighting with automatic and rain sensing function, three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, paddle shifters, sunroof and a rear view camera. The model is equipped with an array of safety features such as six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, CBC, ESC, TC, run-flat tyres and TPMS.

Compared to the M Sport variant, the BMW 330i Sport misses out on a few features including M Sport body kit, sport seats in the front row, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, parking assistant, digital instrument cluster, gesture control, ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and 18-inch alloy wheels.