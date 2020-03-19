Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 330i Sport launched in India; priced at Rs 41.70 lakh

BMW 330i Sport launched in India; priced at Rs 41.70 lakh

March 19, 2020, 03:32 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
778 Views
Be the first to comment
BMW 330i Sport launched in India; priced at Rs 41.70 lakh

- BMW 330i Sport is positioned below the 330i M Sport

- The model is powered by the same 255bhp 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine

BMW has discreetly launched a new variant under the 3 Series, known as the 330i Sport. Positioned under the 330i M Sport, the model is priced at Rs 41.70 lakh (ex-showroom, all India).

The BMW 330i Sport is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that produces 255bhp and 400Nm of torque. Paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission, power is sent to the rear wheels.

Feature highlights of the BMW 330i Sport include launch control, cruise control, all LED lighting with automatic and rain sensing function, three-zone climate control, electrically adjustable front seats, paddle shifters, sunroof and a rear view camera. The model is equipped with an array of safety features such as six airbags, ABS with Brake Assist, CBC, ESC, TC, run-flat tyres and TPMS.

Compared to the M Sport variant, the BMW 330i Sport misses out on a few features including M Sport body kit, sport seats in the front row, Apple CarPlay, wireless charging, parking assistant, digital instrument cluster, gesture control, ambient lighting with welcome light carpet and 18-inch alloy wheels.

  • BMW
  • BMW 3-Series
  • 3 series
  • 3 Series 330i Sport
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
Ad

BMW 3 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 52.62 Lakh onwards
New Delhi₹ 48.5 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 49.71 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 50.13 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 46.47 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 50.54 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 46.58 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 47.21 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

New BMW Z4 | Is This The Ideal Sportscar?

BMW has reincarnated its zesty sportscar, the Z4. ...

31 Likes
1860 Views

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Audi A4 vs Mercedes-Benz C class vs BMW 3 series

Want to buy your first premium car and are as c ...

1084 Likes
333794 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi New Q3Audi New Q3

Mar 2020

33L - ₹ 44L
Honda WR-V FaceliftHonda WR-V Facelift

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 11L
Honda New CityHonda New City

Mar 2020

10L - ₹ 14L
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FaceliftMaruti Suzuki Dzire Facelift

Apr 2020

6L - ₹ 8L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

Apr 2020

18L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in