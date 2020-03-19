Samsung extended-life EV battery may change the future of EVs

- Battery pack is 50 per cent smaller than a lithium-ion one; 800km EV range

- Able to withstand 1,000 charge cycles

Samsung has come up with a new solid-state battery, that despite being considerably smaller than a lithium-ion battery, can store more charge and has a longer lifespan.

The EV ancillary businesses have been eyeing solid-state batteries to run future EVs for some time now. They are less prone to fire risks since they use solid electrolytes (instead of liquid), are lighter and can also store more energy.

However, the biggest concerns with solid-state batteries are the steep cost and longevity. But this Samsung prototype battery uses a new silver-carbon anode which bumps-up longevity and more than 1,000 full charges to be precise.

While this solid-state battery claims to be 50 per cent smaller than today’s comparable lithium-ion EV battery packs, it is said that the range of a vehicle can go up to 800km. Although practical charging constraints still exist, Samsung says that 1,000 charges of its new 800km range battery pack gives it a lifespan of 800,000km; which is a lot.

