    Renault India adds 34 new sales and service facilities in two months

    Renault India adds 34 new sales and service facilities in two months

    हिंदी में पढ़ें
    Aditya Nadkarni

    Renault India adds 34 new sales and service facilities in two months

    - Renault India currently has a network of more than 415 sales and 475 service touchpoints across India 

    - The company recently introduced the Kwid Neotech edition and the Duster 1.3-litre turbo-petrol variant

    Renault India has added 34 new sales and service touchpoints across the country over the last two months. This marks a total of over 90 new touchpoints added across India in less than a year. The new dealership facilities are located in Madhya Pradesh Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Telangana, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal.

    Renault Kwid Left Front Three Quarter

    Renault’s network presence now stands at more than 415 sales and 475 service touchpoints, which include over 200 workshop-on-wheels locations across the country. The company achieved sales of 8,805 units in September, its highest sales volume in 2020. It currently sells models such as the Kwid, Duster, and the Triber in India.

    Speaking on the occasion, Sudhir Malhotra, Head, Sales and Network, Renault India, said, “Renault India’s network presence is strategically expanding which is a testimony to the encouraging response that we are receiving, from both our customers and dealer partners. We are not only attracting new dealers in these times, but are also getting more investments and expansion requests by existing partners. An increasing network presence is making it possible for us to cater to more customers across the country, and thereby playing an important role in our consistent sales volumes.”

