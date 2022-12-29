Renault at the 2020 Auto Expo – A recap

Renault India had a very long list of vehicles and components to display at the 2020 Auto Expo. The French carmaker’s stall had concepts, ICE, electric vehicles, engines, and even F1 to demonstrate its technology and mobility solutions. The automaker also revealed its plan for the Indian market. And, as we inch closer to the upcoming Auto Expo 2023, here is a quick recap of Renault’s stall at the 2020 Auto Expo.

Renault Duster

Renault displayed the Duster turbo petrol automatic at the event. This Duster was powered by a new BS6 compliant 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine producing 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. The engine was mated to an X-Tronic CVT transmission. The SUV's exterior featured red accents on the radiator grille, front bumper, and tailgate embellisher. It had black roof rails, red Duster branding, and body-coloured ORVMs. Aside from that, the popular SUV remained unchanged.

Renault Triber

Renault also had the AMT version of the Triber finished in blue on display at the Auto Expo. The differentiating aspect from the manual Triber was an ‘Easy-R’ badge on the outside. It had Renault’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol motor producing 72bhp and 96Nm of torque which was mated to a five-speed AMT sending power to the front wheels.

Apart from this, the Triber had two more colour options on display, with the yellow and brown designer-themed variant as well.

Renault K-ZE (electric Kwid)

The K-ZE was an all-electric version of the Kwid, which was already on the market in other countries. The K-ZE on display had a 26.8kWh battery pack and an electric motor mounted on the front axle, producing 44bhp and 125Nm of torque with a claimed range of 350km. It shared the CMF-A platform with the ICE Kwid. Renault, however, never introduced this electric version of the Kwid in India.

Moreover, during the 2020 Auto Expo, Renault also displayed the Kwid Climber.

Renault’s 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines

Renault unveiled the 1.0-litre and 1.3-litre turbo petrol engines at the 2020 Auto Expo. These engines later powered a variety of Renault vehicles, including the Triber. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine produces 99bhp and 160Nm of torque when paired with a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. This engine can now be found in the Renault Kiger.

The more powerful 1.3-litre unit, which was available in the Renault Duster, is a turbocharged four-cylinder unit with 154bhp and 250Nm of torque. This 1.3-litre engine is currently unavailable in any model in the French automaker's lineup.

Renault Zoe / Renault Twizy

Renault's pavilion featured two more all-electric vehicles, the Renault Zoe and Renault Twizy, in addition to the K-ZE. The Zoe was an electric hatchback that measures slightly more than 4.2 metres in length. The EV came with a 52kWh battery pack and a motor that produced 132bhp and 245Nm of torque. On a full charge, the WLTP range is said to be around 395km.

Renault Twizy, on the other hand, was a single-seater electric mobility vehicle with a top speed of 80kmph and an electric motor producing 17bhp and 57Nm of torque.

Renault SYMBIOZ Concept / Renault R.S 2027 Vision

Renault also displayed the SYMBIOZ, an autonomous electric concept car that demonstrated the French automaker's vision of future mobility. The concept had a blanked-off grille and a C-shaped LED light setup with integrated DRLs on the front. Further, the wheels were designed to be aerodynamic. The concept shown had a glass roof and front seats that could rotate 180 degrees.

Additionally, Renault R.S 2027 Vision was also showcased, which is an F1 racecar that the brand is developing for the future.