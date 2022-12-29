Ferrari SF90 Versione Speciale to be long-tail version

- Codenamed F173

- Formula 1-inspired technology will be used

Ferrari SF90 is the current apex predator from Maranello. After the Stradale and the Spider, the newer version of the SF90 is likely to be the Versione Speciale which will be the ‘long tail’ version with more power, better aerodynamics and F1-inspired hardware.

The heavily camouflaged prototype you see here is wearing a different S-duct hood seen on the 488 Pista. Moreover, there’s a hotter-looking exhaust, modified rear buttress, and more aero mods are seen all around the prototype. Even the headlamp and tail lamp designs seem to have undergone changes to accommodate different air intakes around them. The rear wing is also expected to be part of the active aero mechanism.

The F173 will also have improved cornering potential thanks to the individual motors up front and improved torque vectoring. The current SF90 already has 986 horsepower from its 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 paired with three electric motors. This Versione Speciale is expected to breach the 1000 horsepower mark.

Expected to launch by the end of 2023, the Versione Speciale won’t be the last SF90. Moreover, we also expect a LaFerrari replacement to arrive in the next couple of years.