Cars with ADAS launched in India in 2022

Introduction

The Indian automobile industry has seen a lot of car launches this year, from Maruti to Mercedes, with most of the manufacturers putting up their offerings in the Indian market. The general direction every automaker is moving towards is providing safer cars for customers here in India, and this is where ADAS come into play. ADAS or Advanced Driver Assistance Systems is a suite of safety features which help in increasing car and road safety with the use of automated technology, such as sensors and cameras, to detect nearby obstacles or driver errors and respond accordingly. Here is a list of seven cars which were launched this year with ADAS tech.

Honda City Hybrid eHEV

Honda launched a strong-hybrid version of its popular sedan Honda City in India in May 2022. The Honda City eHEV is offered in a single fully-loaded ZX trim in a petrol-hybrid configuration. Along with a very fuel-efficient engine, thanks to the hybrid tech, the sedan also features ADAS technology. The ADAS tech offered with the sedan is called Honda Sensing which has features like lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, auto high beam control, road departure warning, and collision mitigation braking system. Currently, the Honda City eHEV is priced at Rs 19.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai introduced its fourth-generation Tucson in India in August 2022. The five-seater SUV is available in two variants with petrol and diesel engine options. The new-age Tucson also received a level 2 ADAS suite which has more than 19 features including forward-collision warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot collision avoidance assist, rear cross-traffic collision assist, lane-keep assist, lane departure warning, driver attention warning, and high beam assist. The price of the Hyundai Tucson starts at Rs 27.69 lakh (ex-showroom).

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep launched its flagship product, the Grand Cherokee, in the Indian market in November 2022. The full-size luxury SUV is available in a single fully equipped variant called Limited (O) 4x4 in petrol. The Grand Cherokee comes equipped with level 2 ADAS tech which includes forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, cross traffic alert, emergency braking for pedestrians, adaptive cruise control, and more. The SUV is priced at Rs 77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Atto 3

BYD, the Chinese automaker introduced its second electric vehicle, the BYD Atto 3, in India in November 2022. The Atto 3 comes in a single variant with a 60.48kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 521km on a full charge. It comes loaded with a level 2 ADAS suite, thus including safety features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, adaptive cruise control, door open warning, and front and rear collision warning. The electric crossover from BYD cost Rs 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia EV6

Kia EV6 came to India via the CBU route; it was introduced in June 2022 in limited numbers. However, the Korean brand got an overwhelming response in terms of bookings and now the carmaker is planning to bring more units to Indian shores. The EV6 is offered in two variants — GT line and GT line (AWD), both are equipped with a 77.4kWh battery pack and boast an ARAI-certified range of 708km. The electric crossover is equipped with level 2 ADAS functionalities, which include forward collision avoidance, lane-keep assist, lane follow assist, blind-spot collision avoidance, car/pedestrian/cyclist/junction and turning detection, rear traffic avoidance, safe exit assist, driver attention warning, smart cruise control, and more. The Kia’s electric flagship vehicle’s prices start from Rs 59.95 lakh (ex-showroom).

Toyota Innova HyCross

Toyota Innova HyCross, a new iteration in Innova’s legacy, was introduced in the Indian market in December of this year. The MPV is available in five variants with two powertrain options, petrol and petrol-hybrid. The MPV gets many first-time features for an Innova, including the ADAS tech named the Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite which includes automatic high beam assist, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, lane departure alert, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, road sign assist, and more. The Innova HyCross’ prices start at Rs 18.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mercedes Benz EQS

Mercedes Benz India launched its all-electric luxury sedan, EQS, in India in August 2022. The vehicle is being locally assembled at its facility in Pune. EQS is available in a single trim called 580 4Matic, powered by a 107.8kWh battery pack with an ARAI-certified range of 857km, which is the highest for any EV currently on sale in India. The luxury saloon from Mercedes also gets an ADAS suite with features consisting of active emergency stop assist, active lane changing assist, active steering assist, active blind spot monitoring, lane keep assist, and more. The price of the EQS 580 is set at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).