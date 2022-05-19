Range Rover Sport introduced in India at Rs 1.64 crore; official bookings commence

- Offered in three variants

- Deliveries likely to commence in the coming months

Jaguar Land Rover India has introduced the new Range Rover Sport in India at a starting price of Rs 1.64 crore (ex-showroom). The luxury carmaker has commenced the bookings for the sportier iteration of the SUV and the deliveries are expected to begin in the coming months.

In terms of exterior styling, the Range Rover Sport features a new front grille with sleek headlamps. Further down, the front bumpers have been reprofiled along with copper colour inserts on the bonnet, side ingots, and front grille. Besides this, the Sport is fitted with 22-inch dark grey finished alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard is dominated by a 13.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system while the digital driver’s display measures a massive 13.7 inches. Other feature highlights include 22-way electrically-adjustable front seats with heated and ventilation function, an air purifier, 23-speaker Meridian stereo system, flush-fitting door handles with proximity sensors, and soft door close.

Under the bonnet, the Range Rover Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 346bhp and 700Nm torque. The Rangie can sprint from zero to 100kmph in six seconds and is tuned to touch a top speed of 234kmph. The Range Rover Sport is offered in SE, HSE, Autobiography, and First Edition variants.

Rohit Suri, President and Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India, said, “The New Range Rover Sport redefines sporting luxury, effortlessly combining assertive and instinctive on-road performance with trademark Range Rover refinement, progressive design sophistication, and connected convenience.”