CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Maserati MC20 convertible will be called MC20 Cielo; to debut on 25 May

    Authors Image

    Aditya Nadkarni

    44 Views
    Maserati MC20 convertible will be called MC20 Cielo; to debut on 25 May

    - Maserati MC20 Cielo is the convertible version of the regular MC20

    - The variant could be powered by the same 641bhp, 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine

    Maserati has officially christened the MC20 convertible ahead of its debut which is scheduled to take place on 25 May, 2022. To be called the MC20 Cielo, the model has been teased on a few occasions earlier, details of which can be read here.

    Maserati MC20 Front View

    The term MC in the name 'Maserati MC20' stands for Maserati Corse (AKA racing), while 20 refers to the year 2020, a new era for the brand. Coming to the variant name, Masersti claims that Cielo or Sky, highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors, while maintaining all the prerogatives of a true super sports car.

    Maserati MC20 Left Front Three Quarter

    The spyder variant of the Maserati MC20, developed at the carmaker’s facility in Modena, will be produced at the plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, Italy. The model is likely to be powered by the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol motor that produces 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Maserati MC20 Coupe was recently introduced in India, and to know more, click here.

    Maserati MC20 Image
    Maserati MC20
    ₹ 3.65 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Next 
    New Mahindra Scorpio to debut in India on 20 June

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Maserati MC20 Gallery

    • images
    • videos
    • Maserati MC20 Right Front Three Quarter
    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119626 Views
    779 Likes

    Featured Cars

    • COUPES
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

    ₹ 41.47 Lakhonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    View All Coupe Cars
    Tata Nexon EV Max

    Tata Nexon EV Max

    ₹ 17.74 Lakhonwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    11thMAY
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Jeep Meridian
    LAUNCHING SOON

    Jeep Meridian

    ₹ 26.00 - 32.00 LakhEstimated Price

    19th May 2022Expected Launch
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • maserati-cars
    • other brands
    Maserati Ghibli

    Maserati Ghibli

    ₹ 1.20 Croreonwards
    Ex. Showroom starting
    Show price in my city
    All Maserati-Cars

    Popular Videos

    Polo GT TDI Review
    youtube-icon
    Polo GT TDI Review
    ByCarWale Team01 Jan 0001
    119626 Views
    779 Likes
    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Maserati MC20 convertible will be called MC20 Cielo; to debut on 25 May