Maserati MC20 convertible will be called MC20 Cielo; to debut on 25 May

Maserati has officially christened the MC20 convertible ahead of its debut which is scheduled to take place on 25 May, 2022. To be called the MC20 Cielo, the model has been teased on a few occasions earlier, details of which can be read here.

The term MC in the name 'Maserati MC20' stands for Maserati Corse (AKA racing), while 20 refers to the year 2020, a new era for the brand. Coming to the variant name, Masersti claims that Cielo or Sky, highlights the fact that it is a model devoted to driving pleasure in the great outdoors, while maintaining all the prerogatives of a true super sports car.

The spyder variant of the Maserati MC20, developed at the carmaker’s facility in Modena, will be produced at the plant in Viale Ciro Menotti, Italy. The model is likely to be powered by the same 3.0-litre, six-cylinder petrol motor that produces 641bhp and 730Nm of torque. This motor is paired exclusively to an eight-speed automatic transmission. The Maserati MC20 Coupe was recently introduced in India, and to know more, click here.