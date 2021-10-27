CarWale
    Production-spec Maruti Suzuki Celerio spotted ahead of official launch

    Jay Shah

    - To be launched in November 2021

    - Will be powered by a 1.0-litre K10B petrol engine

    The launch of the 2021 Maruti Suzuki Celerio is just around the corner and we finally have clear pictures of the budget hatchback. In the recent spy shots that have surfaced on the internet, the Celerio can be seen painted in the bright red exterior hue and is expected to be introduced in the first half of November 2021.

    Based on the new Heartect platform, the Celerio undoubtedly looks bigger than the outgoing model. Elements like bigger headlamp units connected by a slim chrome stripe, revised bumper with black inserts, circular fog lamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels with black finish, and wraparound tail lamps make the Celerio look fresh and distinct. However, features like the front fender-mounted turn indicators denote that this particular model could be a mid-spec variant as the top trim is likely to get electrically adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators.

    However, the cabin of the new Celerio is expected to get a major revamp with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity options, repositioned centre aircon vents, larger multi-information display for the instrument cluster, a new steering wheel, dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and automatic climate control. 

    The new-gen Maruti Suzuki Celerio will continue with the familiar 1.0-litre petrol engine that produces 67bhp and 90Nm of torque mated to a five-speed manual and an AMT unit. We also expect the 1.2-litre K12M petrol engine to be introduced at launch or at a later date.

    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio Image
    Maruti Suzuki New-gen Celerio
    ₹ 4.50 - 6.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
