Production-ready 2020 Force Gurkha spotted

Ahead of its launch that could take place soon, the all new Force Gurkha has been spotted once again. A new image of the model shared on the web reveals a production-ready model that was seen on Indian roads.

The image, which was shared by a dealer from Andhra Pradesh, features the 2020 Force Gurkha in a shade of orange. The model, which was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, features fender-mounted indicators, circular LED DRLs, snorkel, single slat grille, fog lights, dual five-spoke alloy wheels and a roof-mounted luggage carrier.

While there are no details or images of the interior, we can expect the next-gen Force Gurkha to feature a dual-tone theme, touchscreen infotainment system, three-spoke steering wheel, front power windows, analogue instrument cluster and circular AC vents.

Under the hood, the second-generation Force Gurkha will be powered by a BS6-compliant 89bhp 2.6-litre diesel engine. Transmission options might be limited to a five-speed manual gearbox. The company could also offer a 4x4 system. As the model has been spotted in the open, the launch of the new Gurkha is likely to take place soon.

