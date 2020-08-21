CarWale
    • 2020 Honda WR-V - Top 3 interior highlights

    Authors Image

    Ninad Ambre

    272 Views
    Now sporting a refreshed look, the 2020 Honda WR-V is now on sale in BS6 petrol and diesel engine options. It also comes equipped with a range of new features and we here take a look at the top three highlights inside this crossover's cabin.

    Honda WR-V Front Row Seats

    1. New upholstery

    Frankly, there's no prominent change inside barring a few exceptions such as the upholstery. Yes, the sunroof still remains to be an USP, but the new fabric for the seats is what the owners are definitely going to like.

    Honda WR-V Rear Seats

    2. Honda's Digipad 2.0

    Honda WR-V Music System

    The 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system now boasts of a Digipad 2.0 interface. It gets Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility and SD card-based navigation as well.

    3. Added safety

    Honda WR-V Driver Side Airbag

    Even in terms of safety equipment, the WR-V facelift comes equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear defogger, a rear parking camera and rear parking sensors as well.

