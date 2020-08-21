Skoda Enyaq teased with full-LED Matrix lights ahead of 1 September debut

- Will be the first Skoda to be based on MEB platform

- Global premiere on 1 September in Prague

As the official world premiere of the Enyaq approaches, Skoda has commenced their teaser campaign for their first-ever pure electric vehicle. In the newest teaser, the Czech carmaker highlights the new full-LED matric headlights on the upcoming electric crossover.

Implementing the current design language, the shape and style of the headlamps and the tail lamps appear very familiar to other cars in the Skoda’s line-up. Even the carmaker confirms that this design is evolved over the last 18 months and is present on the rest of the line-up like the Scala and Kamiq. But on the Enyaq, these get additional crystalline elements incorporated into the headlight design. It also gets new, finely-drawn daytime running lights with subtle lashes and the new hexagonal shape of the main LED modules.

Being a crossover, the Enyaq iV will flaunt a high riding stance. But the bonnet length of the Enyaq will be shorter in profile. Also, the battery pack of the Enyaq is placed under the floor. And since the electric drive components need less space, it translates to more space on the inside. Apart from that, Skoda has revealed that the drag coefficient of the Enyaq is just 0.27. We have also seen the interior design sketch of the Enyaq which looks modern yet familiar to VW Group’s acquainted layout.

Under the skin, it will be powered by a single-motor setup with RWD configuration offering a range of close to 500 kilometres courtesy of an 82-kWh battery pack. A more powerful dual-motor AWD version will join in later. Skoda plans five power variants and three battery sizes for the Enyaq. More teasers are expected soon before the official unveiling.