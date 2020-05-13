Porsche Taycan rivalling Kia electric crossover to offer 500km range

- Expected to offer 500km range and sub-20 minute charge time

- Hotter version will offer 0-100kmph in under three seconds

- Will be launched globally next year

Kia officials have confirmed its first electric crossover will be launched globally next year. The aforementioned vehicle will be the production version of the Kia Imagine electric concept that debuted at last year’s Geneva Motor Show.

Kia’s electric crossover will use the Hyundai E-GMP electric platform and will benefit from Kia’s recent tie-up with EV pioneer Rimac. Moreover, the electric crossover will use IONITY’s 350kW fast-charging network and employ the same 800-volt technology as the Porsche Taycan. The company claims this will enable the crossover to offer a range of close to 500km and a sub-20 minute charging time.

Kia is also working on a hotter version of the crossover that will be positioned as an e-GT. It will rival the Porsche Taycan with 0-100kmph time of under three seconds. Kia is closely guarding the technical details about the electric crossover.

What we do know is that it will be largely similar in design to the Kia Imagine concept. The E-GMP platform is developed to incorporate multiple body-styles, and Kia designers have revealed that the electric crossover won’t be far different than the Imagine concept. It is expected to feature a crossover GT design along with a modern interpretation of the signature ‘Tigernose’ grille.

Besides the flagship electric crossover, Kia is working on multiple mass market EV offerings across various segments for the global markets. The Korean carmaker plans to increase its EV portfolio from the present two vehicles to 11 cars by 2025.