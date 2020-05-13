Volkswagen introduces wellness program across all facilities

- The ‘VWellness India’ program aims to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitisation standards

- The company is also offering sales and service facilities through digital tools

Volkswagen India has introduced its ‘VWellnessIndia’ program across all touchpoints. Through the program, the company aims to provide and maintain health, hygiene and sanitisation standards across its facilities.

Volkswagen has created a guideline document that will act as a prescribed manual to undertake safety measures across the network facilities. The measures include hygiene practices, timely sanitisation of the facility and vehicles, thermal scanning, safe distancing, use of masks and gloves, placement and usage of hand sanitisers. Virtual trainings have been undertaken across the network including the sales, service and administration teams.

The network facilities are also being encouraged to wear protective gear and perform contactless greetings while welcoming customers. The brand is providing hand gloves and masks across the 137 sales and 116 service touchpoints. In addition, all sanitised and disinfected touchpoints will be branded by the brand’s ‘Safe & Sanitised’ logo depicting adherence of the hygiene practice. Digital brochures, remote test drives experiences, pick-up and drop services are also being recommended during customer interactions.

For customers who prefer interacting remotely, the brand has developed its digital infrastructure to enable a better sales and service buying experience. It is supported by contactless services, doorstep delivery and virtual engagement possibilities.

Commenting on the initiative, Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “At Volkswagen, safety is in our DNA, which isn’t limited to our vehicles but also extends to human well-being. The VWellnessIndia program provides our network extensive details on sanitisation and contactless measures that need to be implemented for business continuity. We aim to offer our customers complete peace of mind and a hassle free experience while visiting a Volkswagen sales and service facility.”