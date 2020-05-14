BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

BMW has launched the all-new 8 Series in India. Introduced only in the Gran Coupe guise, the 8 Series is available in two trims and a single powertrain choice. With prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), let us have a look at why you should consider buying this new German Luxo-barge, and why you should steer away from it.

What’s good about it?

The 8 Series moniker is an iconic one. The original E31 8 Series was sold between 1990-99. So with the new G15 8 Series, you are buying a reincarnated icon.

It is longer and bigger than the 5 Series and has a lot more charisma than the rather formal-looking 7 Series. You get the BMW latest and top-of-the-range infotainment system along with an all-digital instrument cluster.

The 8 GC also packs decent space for four occupants while the cabin is quite equipped as you’d expect from an expensive Beemer. The individual seat at the back can be folded down to expand the standard 440 litres of boot space.

In terms of equipment, the 840i gets leather seats, wireless charging, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a host of safety kit as well. The four-door also gets adjustable suspensions, M differential, 50:50 weight distribution, driving modes, and brake-energy regeneration system.

What’s not so good?

BMW has currently introduced only the Gran Coupe and not the Coupe and Convertible of the standard 8 Series. Even the much sought after M850i trim is given a miss for now. There’s no choice of the 840d diesel either, which we think could have made the 8 Series an even sweeter deal. However, we do expect these variants and body styles to be added in the line-up depending on the demand the 8 garners in the country.

Since it takes the CBU route, the 8 Series is quite expensive. The 840i M Sport trim retails at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which is a lot of money for what the 8 Series is offering. In comparison, the Maserati Ghibli (a thoroughbred Italian four-door) is not only cheaper, but it also offers a choice of a diesel engine.

Best variant to buy?

If you are putting your money on a full-sized BMW 8 Gran Coupe, we’d recommend buying the 840i M Sport. Not only does it have more features, it also looks sporty with the M kit.

Specification:

3.0-litre straight-six, turbocharged petrol

Power – 340bhp, Torque – 500Nm, All-wheel-drive

0-100kmph – 5.2 seconds, Top speed – 250kmph

Did you know?

BMW took covers off the 8 Series at 2018 Le Mans where its racecar version – the M8 GTE – was participating in the 24 Hours of Endurance championship.