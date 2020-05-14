Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

May 14, 2020, 08:00 AM IST by Bilal Ahmed Firfiray
418 Views
Write a comment
BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe launched: Why should you buy?

BMW has launched the all-new 8 Series in India. Introduced only in the Gran Coupe guise, the 8 Series is available in two trims and a single powertrain choice. With prices starting at Rs 1.26 crore (ex-showroom), let us have a look at why you should consider buying this new German Luxo-barge, and why you should steer away from it.

What’s good about it?

BMW 8 Series Exterior

The 8 Series moniker is an iconic one. The original E31 8 Series was sold between 1990-99. So with the new G15 8 Series, you are buying a reincarnated icon.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

It is longer and bigger than the 5 Series and has a lot more charisma than the rather formal-looking 7 Series. You get the BMW latest and top-of-the-range infotainment system along with an all-digital instrument cluster. 

BMW 8 Series Exterior

The 8 GC also packs decent space for four occupants while the cabin is quite equipped as you’d expect from an expensive Beemer. The individual seat at the back can be folded down to expand the standard 440 litres of boot space. 

BMW 8 Series Exterior

In terms of equipment, the 840i gets leather seats, wireless charging, four-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and a host of safety kit as well. The four-door also gets adjustable suspensions, M differential, 50:50 weight distribution, driving modes, and brake-energy regeneration system.

What’s not so good?

BMW has currently introduced only the Gran Coupe and not the Coupe and Convertible of the standard 8 Series. Even the much sought after M850i trim is given a miss for now. There’s no choice of the 840d diesel either, which we think could have made the 8 Series an even sweeter deal. However, we do expect these variants and body styles to be added in the line-up depending on the demand the 8 garners in the country.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

Since it takes the CBU route, the 8 Series is quite expensive. The 840i M Sport trim retails at Rs 1.55 crore (ex-showroom) which is a lot of money for what the 8 Series is offering. In comparison, the Maserati Ghibli (a thoroughbred Italian four-door) is not only cheaper, but it also offers a choice of a diesel engine.

Best variant to buy?

If you are putting your money on a full-sized BMW 8 Gran Coupe, we’d recommend buying the 840i M Sport. Not only does it have more features, it also looks sporty with the M kit.

BMW 8 Series Exterior

Specification:

3.0-litre straight-six, turbocharged petrol

Power – 340bhp, Torque – 500Nm, All-wheel-drive

0-100kmph – 5.2 seconds, Top speed – 250kmph

Did you know?

BMW took covers off the 8 Series at 2018 Le Mans where its racecar version – the M8 GTE – was participating in the 24 Hours of Endurance championship.

  • BMW
  • BMW 8 Series
  • 8 Series
  • 8 Series 840i Gran Coupe
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

BMW 8 Series Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Bangalore₹ 1.63 Crore onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 1.5 Crore onwards
Pune₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Hyderabad₹ 1.55 Crore onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 1.51 Crore onwards
Chennai₹ 1.57 Crore onwards
Kolkata₹ 1.44 Crore onwards
Chandigarh₹ 1.46 Crore onwards

Popular Videos

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

BMW 3 Series Three Times The Thrill?

The new 2019 3 Series promises a lot in its 7th ...

177 Likes
22675 Views

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW X7 Features and More Price Rs 98.90 Lakhs Onwards

BMW has launched its all-new X7 in India. You c ...

276 Likes
32970 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in