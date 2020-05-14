Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.

We won't support this browser soon. For a better experience, we recommend using another browser. Learn More

Update Your Browser

You're using a version of Internet Explorer that isn't supported by CarWale.
To get a better experience, go to one of these sites and get the latest version of your preferred browser:

Google Chrome

Google Chrome

Mozilla Firefox

Mozilla Firefox

Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • New Jaguar XF LWB spied testing; rival to Mercedes E-Class LWB

New Jaguar XF LWB spied testing; rival to Mercedes E-Class LWB

May 14, 2020, 09:30 AM IST by Santosh Nair
7 Views
Write a comment
New Jaguar XF LWB spied testing; rival to Mercedes E-Class LWB

- Will have updated exterior styling, new features and technological improvements 

- The prototype can be seen sporting a stretched rear door

Hot on the heels of the regular Jaguar XF being spied last week, its now the XF long-wheelbase’s turn to show up on our spy photographer’s radar in Germany. 

As for the current XF LWB, it boasts of an extra six inches of additional rear-seat legroom over the standard XF. As of now this model is only sold in China, but given our market’s access to LWB models such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it makes sense for Jaguar to give the XF LWB a shot in our market. That is of course, if the brand can sort out the technicalities involved.

Jaguar XF Exterior

As we’d reported last time, Jaguar is refreshing its entire line-up with not just revised styling, but also contemporary tech and feature updates. As for this XF LWB prototype, expect engineers to paste the regular facelifted XF’s nose and boot updates on to the extended wheelbase version too.

These include a new grille and sleeker head lamps at the front, while one can also expect tweaked internals for the tail lamps. This should make for some exciting visuals on the stance of the upcoming XF/XF LWB. On the inside, the new XF’s cabin will indulge occupants with more upmarket materials, tech and a new snappy 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Jaguar XF Exterior
  • Jaguar
  • XF
  • XF LWB
  • XF Long Wheelbase
  • Jaguar XF LWB
  • Jaguar XF Long Wheelbase
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
NEW
finance banner
Instant Car Loan Quotes
Get instant online loan offers from multiple banks for FREE
Get FREE Loan Offer
Ad

Jaguar XF Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 66.18 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 70.07 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 64.55 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 66.18 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 66.74 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 61.86 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 67.29 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 62 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 62.84 Lakh onwards

Popular Videos

New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained

New Jaguar XE | Performance Explained

The new Jaguar XE is offered with two BS6 complian ...

45 Likes
2791 Views

New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much

New Jaguar XE | Here’s Why We Like It So Much

Jaguar has comprehensively updated the XE sedan wi ...

1035 Likes
50930 Views

Sign up for our news letter

Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe

  • Upcoming Cars

Honda New CityHonda New City

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
Skoda KaroqSkoda Karoq

May 2020 (Tentative)

18L - ₹ 25L
Audi Q7 FaceliftAudi Q7 Facelift

May 2020 (Tentative)

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Mahindra e20 NXTMahindra e20 NXT

May 2020 (Tentative)

6L - ₹ 8L
Maruti Suzuki S-Cross PetrolMaruti Suzuki S-Cross Petrol

May 2020 (Tentative)

10L - ₹ 14L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in