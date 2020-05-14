New Jaguar XF LWB spied testing; rival to Mercedes E-Class LWB

- Will have updated exterior styling, new features and technological improvements

- The prototype can be seen sporting a stretched rear door

Hot on the heels of the regular Jaguar XF being spied last week, its now the XF long-wheelbase’s turn to show up on our spy photographer’s radar in Germany.

As for the current XF LWB, it boasts of an extra six inches of additional rear-seat legroom over the standard XF. As of now this model is only sold in China, but given our market’s access to LWB models such as the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, it makes sense for Jaguar to give the XF LWB a shot in our market. That is of course, if the brand can sort out the technicalities involved.

As we’d reported last time, Jaguar is refreshing its entire line-up with not just revised styling, but also contemporary tech and feature updates. As for this XF LWB prototype, expect engineers to paste the regular facelifted XF’s nose and boot updates on to the extended wheelbase version too.

These include a new grille and sleeker head lamps at the front, while one can also expect tweaked internals for the tail lamps. This should make for some exciting visuals on the stance of the upcoming XF/XF LWB. On the inside, the new XF’s cabin will indulge occupants with more upmarket materials, tech and a new snappy 10.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system.