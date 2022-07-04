Nissan Magnite select variants discontinued; features rejigged

- CVT gearbox discontinued for two variants

- LED DRLs now limited to top-spec XV Premium variant

Nissan India has silently updated the feature list and discontinued two variants of the Magnite. The higher variants of the compact SUV now miss out on select features while the CVT gearbox has been limited to higher and top-spec trims. Read on to know more about it.

The CVT gearbox has been discontinued for the XV Executive Turbo and XL Turbo variants. The automatic unit is now available only on the top XV Turbo and XV Premium Turbo variants with prices starting at Rs 9.68 lakh (ex-showroom). The transmission here is mated to a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mill that belts out 99bhp and 160Nm of peak torque.

As for the features, the bumper-mounted LED DRLs that were offered as standard on the higher variants are now available as an option on the XV variant. The DRLs are standard fitment on the top XV Premium variant. Another major change is the LED bi-projector headlamps that are no more available on any variants of the SUV. These can be opted for as an accessory only on the top-spec variant.

Meanwhile, a few months back, the Nissan Magnite surpassed the 50,000 units production milestone. Currently, the carmaker has amassed over one lakh bookings for the compact SUV. The Nissan Magnite is available in XE, XL, XV Executive, XV, and XV Premium variants with prices starting at Rs 5.88 lakh (ex-showroom).