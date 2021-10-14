CarWale
    Nissan Kicks attracts offers up to Rs 1 lakh in October 2021

    Jay Shah

    - Offers are valid till 31 October, 2021

    - Gets an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000

    Nissan India has announced special festive offers of up to Rs1 lakh for the Kicks SUV. These advantages can be opted in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. The offers are valid only till 31 October, 2021 and may vary across variants and locations. 

    The Nissan Kicks can be had in two petrol engines. The 1.5-litre petrol motor produces 105bhp and 142Nm torque and is mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. Potential customers can buy the 1.5-litre petrol model with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. 

    Meanwhile, the 1.3-litre turbo petrol mill on the Kicks puts out 154bhp and 254Nm of torque. The transmission options include a six-speed manual and a CVT unit. It attracts an exchange bonus of Rs 70,000, a cash discount of Rs 15,000, and a corporate benefit of Rs 10,000. 

    Additionally, both versions get an online booking bonus of Rs 5,000 and a special rate of interest of 7.99 per cent. It is to be noted that exchange benefits can be availed only at NIC enabled dealerships.

