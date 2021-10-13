Tata Punch India launch on 18 October 2021

- To be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that generates 84bhp/113Nm

- Based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture

Early last week, Tata Motors officially unveiled the production-ready Punch micro-SUV. At the same time, the company opened the bookings for the vehicle against a token amount of Rs 21,000. This time around, the company has confirmed that the Punch micro-SUV will be launched in India on 18 October.

At the time of launch, the upcoming Tata Punch will be available in four variant options – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished, and Creative. Additionally, the vehicle is available in both Rhythm and Dazzle customisation options. The upcoming model is based on the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) Architecture.

Mechanically, the Tata Punch is powered by a new-gen 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine that produces 84bhp at 6,000rpm and 113Nm of torque at 3,300rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed manual and AMT option. The vehicle offers two engine drive modes (Eco and City) to meet individual driving needs. Interestingly, the AMT option gets the first-in-segment ‘Traction-Pro Mode’ which assists in situations where one of the wheels is stuck in mud or low traction surfaces. For enhanced fuel efficiency, the vehicle gets cruise control and Idle Start Stop mode, which automatically turns off the engine at signals or traffic snarls. To learn more about the Tata Punch in detail, click here.