    Nissan India records 3,283 unit sales in August 2022

    Jay Shah

    - 5,623 vehicles exported in August 2022

    - Exports record 71 per cent Y-o-Y growth 

    In the month of August 2022, Nissan India has retailed a total sale of 8,915 units. Interestingly, out of the total sales, 3,283 cars were retailed in the domestic market whereas 5,623 vehicles were exported to the global markets. When compared to the same period last year, Nissan India registered 29 per cent Y-o-Y growth. 

    In July 2022, Nissan India launched the MagniteRed Edition with prices starting at Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in both 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol versions, the Red Edition gets red accents inside out. Moreover, the special edition gets a new set of features like an air purifier, ambient mood lighting, and a wireless charger. 

    Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “The love for the big, bold, and beautiful Nissan Magnite continues to grow with a strong performance in domestic and export markets. This festive season looks strong on strong fundamentals, preference for personal mobility, and normalcy of work-life balance. Anticipating the strong demand, Nissan has introduced the new Nissan Magnite Red Edition with enhanced value at a very attractive introductory price supported with increased production for more deliveries to the customers in the festive season.”

