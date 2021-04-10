Next gen Porsche Macan to benefit from Panamera-derived tech

- A revised infotainment display and a new steering wheel that looks similar to the one in the Porsche Panamera will be offered in the new Macan.

- The new Macan will likely arrive in showrooms by next year.

Porsche first launched the Macan in 2014, which means that its seven years old as of this year and given that modern car life cycles take five to six years, it’s about time for a redesign. But it seems Porsche wants to keep the current Macan in the market a while longer.

The test mule that we recently caught on camera was seen with light camouflage with most of the body not hidden at all. Not surprisingly, changes are far from massive, so there will only be a few nips and tucks. Up front, we can spot redesigned vents for the bumper. These have been reshaped, but Porsche has also revised the black trim around them.

The rear end features similar changes. The fascia, the tailgate, and the taillights remain the same, but the bumper is different, now boasting a larger, diffuser-like black section. The red markers have been moved inside this black element, while the quad exhaust pipes are integrated into cut outs on each side. The license plate recess sits a bit lower than before.

While there are no photos of it, the cabin will carry over with small changes. Two upgrades are worth mentioning: a revised infotainment display with two new knobs underneath and a new steering wheel that looks similar to the one in the Porsche Panamera.

It’s very unlikely that Porsche will offer upgrades under the hood with this facelift as all four available mills have been updated recently. The base Macan will continue with the same 2-litre four-cylinder rated at 242 horsepower, while the Macan S will arrive with the same 3-litre V6 with 349 horses. The Macan GTS will be equipped with the same 2.9-litre V6 good for 375 horsepower. Finally, the 2.9-litre V6 in the Macan Turbo will continue to deliver 434 horses.

Porsche first updated the Macan for the 2016 model year, when it added the Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system, optional full-LED headlamps, a redesigned steering controller, and extended exterior and interior packages for the Turbo model. It also introduced the GTS and the four-cylinder model for 2016. A second update followed in 2018 for the 2019 model year. Changes included a revised chassis, new front and rear fascia with LED lights as standard, a redesigned interior with a larger display, and some extra tech as standard. Porsche also upgraded the engines across the board. This third facelift is likely the final one, as the second-generation Macan will probably arrive later this year or in early 2022.