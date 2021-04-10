Renault India partners with CERO recycling for vehicle scrapping

- Renault India launches ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’ program in partnership with CERO Recycling

- The company will offer a scrap valuation quote and benefits to customers purchasing a new Renault vehicle by scrapping their existing cars

Renault India has launched the ‘R.E.L.I.V.E’ program in partnership with CERO Recycling (a joint venture between Mahindra Intertrade and MSTC, a government of India enterprise), India’s first organised scrap vehicle recycling company. The initiative is aimed at providing the customers with a channel to scrap their old vehicles, buy new Renault vehicles and also avail benefits on their new purchase.

Speaking about the new scrappage policy and partnership, Venkatram Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations, said, “The scrappage policy is a very important step towards the right direction in making India a hub of manufacturing and elevates the Indian auto industry a notch up in terms of better technology adoption, safer and cleaner vehicles. The scrappage policy will help in significantly reducing the pollution levels and streamlining the unorganised and fragmented recycling market in the country. We are extremely confident that this partnership will ensure a hassle-free experience for the customers and adoption of better technology and promote safety on the Indian roads in a scientific and environment-friendly manner. With its eco-friendly practices, CERO will help reduce carbon footprint, making a zero-waste, zero pollution ecosystem, while Renault will offer attractive and exclusive guaranteed benefits on new vehicle purchase.”

Renault India has currently rolled out the program for its customers in six locations including Delhi and NCR, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore. The interested customers who will bring their old/ end of life vehicles of any brand to Renault’s authorised dealerships will get a scrap valuation quote post appropriate evaluation of the vehicles, along with an additional guaranteed scrap benefit over the existing monthly offers on its products including the Kwid, Triber, and Duster. Renault India dealerships along with CERO Recycling will be handling the entire process from vehicle evaluation to official de-registration at the RTO and handing over the official certificate of deposit/destruction of the old vehicle. Renault will be offering this exclusive channel also for prospects willing to have their old two-wheelers scrapped wherein they can avail of a 7.99 per cent rate of interest from Renault Finance on the purchase of new Renault products.