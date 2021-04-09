CarWale
    Mercedes-Benz registers 34 per cent growth in sales in Q1 of 2021

    Nikhil Puthran

    - The E-Class LWB emerges as the highest-selling model for the company 

    - The GLE emerges as the bestselling SUV for the company in Q1 of 2021

    German luxury car manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz has registered a healthy 34 per cent growth in sales with 3,193 unit sales in the first quarter (Q1) of 2021 as compared to 2,386 unit sales in the same period last year. The E-Class LWB has been the highest selling model for the company in the first quarter this year followed by the C-Class. Speaking of the SUV segment, the GLE has emerged as the bestselling SUV for the company in Q1 of 2021. Interestingly, the sedan portfolio comprised 53 per cent of sales over the SUV portfolio. 

    The E-Class facelift was introduced in mid-March and continues to receive a strong response. The company claims to have received an overwhelming market response for the newly launched A-Class Limousine and its deliveries are full for the month of April and May. Moreover, 19 per cent of new cars sold in the country were through online bookings.

    Volume models including the A-Class Limousine, C-Class, E-Class sedans, and GLC, GLE, and GLS SUVs have witnessed very high customer demand. As a part of the employee welfare initiative, Mercedes-Benz will offer free vaccination to all employees and their family members. The company has also collaborated with reputed hospitals in Pune to support this initiative.

    Mercedes-Benz E-Class
    ₹ 63.60 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    BMW 6 Series GT – Why should you buy it?

