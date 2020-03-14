New-gen Hyundai Creta variants wise features leaked ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch that will take place on 16 March, the brochure of the next-gen Hyundai Creta has been leaked on the web. The leaked brochure reveals the variant wise features of the model, which will be offered with three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.
The second-gen Hyundai Creta will be offered in seven colours including Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Red Mulberry, Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange, Phantom Black and Titan Grey. The model will be available in five trims including E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). Following are the trim wise features of the new-gen Hyundai Creta.
Creta E:
Driver and passenger airbag
ABS with EBD
Rear parking sensors
Day/night IRVM
Front seat belts with pre-tensioners
Driver and front passenger seat belt reminder
Speed alert system
Central locking
Silver coloured skid plates
Projector headlamps
LED position lights
Black grille
Turn indicators on ORVMs
Rear spoiler
Beige and black interiors
Flat-bottom steering wheel
Follow-me headlamps
Key-less entry
Electrically adjustable ORVMs
Rear AC vents
Front power outlet
MT shift indicator
Cooled glove-box
Height adjustable driver seat
Creta EX:
Shark-fin antenna
Front USB charger
Sunglass holder
Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system
Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice control
Steering mounted controls
Front and rear speakers
Front tweeters
Creta S:
Rear parking camera with guidelines
Front fog lamps
Rear defogger
Automatic headlamps
16-inch styled steel wheels
LED DRLs
LED tail lights
Silver roof rails
Chrome grille
Rear parcel tray
Rear window sunshades
Cruise control
Smart-key with push-button start
Automatic climate control
Rear USB charger
Rear wiper and washer
Creta SX:
Electronic Stability Control (ESC)
Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)
Hill-Start Assist (HSA)
Child seat anchorage
17-inch silver alloy wheels
LED headlamps
Panoramic sunroof
Auto-folding ORVMs
Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders
10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
BlueLink connectivity
Wireless charging
BlueLink integrated smartwatch app
17-inch grey alloy wheels (DCT)
Twin-tip exhaust (DCT)
Matte black skid plate (DCT)
Dual tone exterior (O) (DCT)
All-black interiors with Orange pack (DCT)
Leather wrapped steering wheel (DCT)
AC vents with orange accents (DCT)
Black seats (DCT)
Sports pedal (DCT)
Electric parking brake (AT)
Air purifier (AT)
Drive modes (AT)
Traction control modes (AT)
Paddle shifters (AT)
Creta SX (O):
Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM)
Height adjustable front seat-belts
17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels
Seven-inch MID display
Front ventilated seats
Air purifier
MT variants remote start
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Bose music system with eight speakers and sub-woofer
Black seats with orange piping (DCT)