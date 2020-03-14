New-gen Hyundai Creta variants wise features leaked ahead of launch

Ahead of its launch that will take place on 16 March, the brochure of the next-gen Hyundai Creta has been leaked on the web. The leaked brochure reveals the variant wise features of the model, which will be offered with three powertrain options including a 1.5-litre petrol unit, 1.5-litre diesel unit and a 1.4-litre turbo-petrol unit.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta will be offered in seven colours including Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Red Mulberry, Galaxy Blue, Lava Orange, Phantom Black and Titan Grey. The model will be available in five trims including E, EX, S, SX and SX (O). Following are the trim wise features of the new-gen Hyundai Creta.

Creta E:

Driver and passenger airbag

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Day/night IRVM

Front seat belts with pre-tensioners

Driver and front passenger seat belt reminder

Speed alert system

Central locking

Silver coloured skid plates

Projector headlamps

LED position lights

Black grille

Turn indicators on ORVMs

Rear spoiler

Beige and black interiors

Flat-bottom steering wheel

Follow-me headlamps

Key-less entry

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Rear AC vents

Front power outlet

MT shift indicator

Cooled glove-box

Height adjustable driver seat

Creta EX:

Shark-fin antenna

Front USB charger

Sunglass holder

Eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and voice control

Steering mounted controls

Front and rear speakers

Front tweeters

Creta S:

Rear parking camera with guidelines

Front fog lamps

Rear defogger

Automatic headlamps

16-inch styled steel wheels

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Silver roof rails

Chrome grille

Rear parcel tray

Rear window sunshades

Cruise control

Smart-key with push-button start

Automatic climate control

Rear USB charger

Rear wiper and washer

Creta SX:

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-Start Assist (HSA)

Child seat anchorage

17-inch silver alloy wheels

LED headlamps

Panoramic sunroof

Auto-folding ORVMs

Rear centre arm-rest with cup holders

10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

BlueLink connectivity

Wireless charging

BlueLink integrated smartwatch app

17-inch grey alloy wheels (DCT)

Twin-tip exhaust (DCT)

Matte black skid plate (DCT)

Dual tone exterior (O) (DCT)

All-black interiors with Orange pack (DCT)

Leather wrapped steering wheel (DCT)

AC vents with orange accents (DCT)

Black seats (DCT)

Sports pedal (DCT)

Electric parking brake (AT)

Air purifier (AT)

Drive modes (AT)

Traction control modes (AT)

Paddle shifters (AT)

Creta SX (O):

Electro Chromic Mirror (ECM)

Height adjustable front seat-belts

17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels

Seven-inch MID display

Front ventilated seats

Air purifier

MT variants remote start

Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

Bose music system with eight speakers and sub-woofer

Black seats with orange piping (DCT)