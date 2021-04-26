New-gen Honda HR-V Hybrid details out

- Will only be offered as a Hybrid model

- Powered by a two-motor hybrid powertrain

Honda revealed the new-gen HR-V in a digital premiere a few weeks back. At the time, the Japanese carmaker remained tight-lipped about its powertrain and other specifications giving out only exterior and few interior images of the crossover. Now, official details of the new Honda HR-V hybrid are brought to light and there are some interesting things to know about.

Firstly, the new-gen HR-V will remain a pure plug-in hybrid with no conventional powered variant planned. As a part of Honda’s 'man-maximum, machine-minimum' (M/M) principle, the HR-V aims to bring more technology to the table both in terms of design and in-car features. The exterior adopts a newer styling which will surely be seen on many new future vehicles from Honda’s stable. This coupe-SUV styling also benefits from 10mm higher ground clearance and 20mm added height over the outgoing model. The 18-inch wheels are standard on the new HR-V and minimalistic design also aids in being more aerodynamically efficient.

On the inside, it’s a typical Honda with a function-over-form approach. Honda claims that the cabin is more spacious and practical with added comfort and a premium feel compared to other vehicles in its class. Even the driving position is 10mm higher than the previous-gen model. Honda highlights the new air vents of the HR-V to be unique and amplifying while the large windows and door-mounted mirrors aid in better visibility and sense of space.

With the increased dimension, the rear legroom is 35mm more than before while Honda’s versatile Magic Seats are offered as well to add to the practicality. There are also many storage spaces spread all across the cabin, says the carmaker. At the back, there’s a powered tailgate offered with large boot space thanks to a centre-placed fuel tank while the battery moves to below the trunk.

Being a modern Honda, the HR-V gets the latest in-car connectivity along with a nine-inch touchscreen LED screen on the centre console. Its latest HMI interface is said to be improved over the previous model. Other driver aids include Honda Sensing safety hardware, pedestrian collision mitigation steering system and the collision mitigation brake system (CMBS), adaptive cruise control, G-force meter, blind-spot warning with a wider range, cross-traffic monitor, and for the first time – hill descent control.

No details of the powertrain were revealed earlier. Now we know that the new HR-V will be powered by a 1.5-litre i-VTEC petrol engine paired with two electric motors bringing the combined system output to 130bhp and 253Nm. There are three drive modes – Sport, Normal and Econ – and the crossover can run on pure electric mode while the engine kicks in only at higher load condition.

The all-new Honda HR-V e:HEV will go on sale in Europe in late 2021. India debut of the new HR-V hybrid seems unlikely at the moment.