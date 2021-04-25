Upcoming CarWale reviews and videos to go live from 26 to 30 April

Upcoming Reviews

Living with Maruti Suzuki XL6 – 26 April

Maruti Suzuki’s XL6 comes as a premium offering and an alternate to the plain yet practical Ertiga MPV. It attempts to woo buyers with LED headlamps, dual-tone exterior paint shade, and captain type second row seats. But, how is it living with the Maruti’s flagship SUV? We spent some time with the XL6 recently and you can tune into CarWale tomorrow for our living with review.

Kia Sonet Diesel Manual Long term Report – 27 April

Kia’s baby SUV – Sonet has been part of our long term fleet for quite some time now. We have driven it extensively on the highway and in the city traffic. Recently, the odometer crossed the 10,000-kilometre mark and it was time for the third free service of the SUV. We got an opportunity to visit the service centre and you can read about our first-hand experience on 27 April.

Mercedes-Benz A35 AMG Pros and Cons review – 28 April

Mercedes recently launched the entry-level A-Class Limousine in India and what makes it more special is the A35 AMG spec that comes powered by the 2.0-litre petrol motor pushing out 301bhp and 400Nm of peak torque. Being the smallest and least powered in the fast sedan segment, does the A35 make for a viable purchase? We list it out in our pros and cons review of the newly launched luxury sedan on 28 April.

Upcoming Videos

Volkswagen Vento – All you need to know – 28 April

The Volkswagen Vento has been around for quite some time now and it is known for – its driving dynamics and engine performance that with its latest 1.0-litre TSI engine is still right up there. However, the Vento lacks on the new age features and is long overdue for a makeover. To sum it all up, we have a video on the German sedan and you can watch it on your YouTube channel on 28 April.