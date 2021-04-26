CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    Ford Evos revealed with unique styling and massive touchscreen

    Authors Image

    Bilal Ahmed Firfiray

    1,180 Views
    Ford Evos revealed with unique styling and massive touchscreen

    -         Showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021

    -         Debuts 27-inch floating touchscreen

    Ford has revealed an all-new Evos at the 2021 Auto Shanghai which – like the Citroen C5 X – debuts a unique estate-crossover combination body style. Specific to the Chinese market, for now, the Evos also has another highlight – 4K resolution touchscreen that measures 27 inches.

    Right Side View

    Upfront, the new fascia is probably the new design language for Ford in China as it’s also seen on the China-specific Equator SUV.  There’s an LED light strip running across the grille which too seems to be the trend these days. Moreover, the new grille design looks aggressive on the Blue Oval. Move to the side and the flush/pop-out door handles are taken from the Mach-E, while the raked D-pillar emphasises coupe-SUV styling.

    Right Rear Three Quarter

    The rear haunch adds a masculine touch to the Evos while the rear-taillight bar spans across the tailgate while the end units are styled in a similar vein as the Aston Martin Vanquish. Although unique, it’s a handsome looking design and is complemented by 19-inch alloy wheels and the orange accents all around which are specific to Edition 1.

    The biggest highlight of the Evos is the massive screen dominating the dashboard. At first, it looks like it belongs in a concept car, but the all-digital cockpit is right in the arena of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX. It’s a 4K screen combining a 12.3-inch driver’s display and spans three feet across the dash with a total screen size of 27-inches extending up to the passenger side. 

    This touchscreen incorporates SYNC+ 2.0 interface with Baidu’s AI tech that is again specific to China. It will get OTA updates and future software revisions too. Also new is the steering wheel decorated with the same contrast orange highlights seen on the exterior.

    There are no specific details on the powertrain options that will be available for the Ford Evos in China. However, looking at the international models and Ford China’s line-up, it is likely to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol motor which also does duty in the new Bronco. It’s most likely to remain an FWD with both automatic and manual transmission on offer.

    Right Front Three Quarter

    The Ford Evos will go on sale in China this year, with plans for an international debut under consideration. India debut is improbable, but Ford India is reportedly working on a C-segment SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

    Ford EcoSport Image
    Ford EcoSport
    ₹ 8.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    • Ford
    • Ford Evos
    • Auto Shanghai 2021
    • Evos
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Mahindra XUV700 listed on official website
     Next 
    New-gen Honda HR-V Hybrid details out

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    Maruti Suzuki Swift

    ₹ 5.73 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    JUST LAUNCHED
    8thAPR
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Hyundai Alcazar

    Hyundai Alcazar

    ₹ 15.00 - 18.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - April 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    • ford-cars
    • other brands
    Ford EcoSport

    Ford EcoSport

    ₹ 8.19 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Ford-Cars

    Ford EcoSport Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 9.61 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 9.99 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 9.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 9.52 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 9.67 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 9.14 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 9.34 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 9.17 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 9.14 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • Ford Evos revealed with unique styling and massive touchscreen