Ford Evos revealed with unique styling and massive touchscreen

- Showcased at the Auto Shanghai 2021

- Debuts 27-inch floating touchscreen

Ford has revealed an all-new Evos at the 2021 Auto Shanghai which – like the Citroen C5 X – debuts a unique estate-crossover combination body style. Specific to the Chinese market, for now, the Evos also has another highlight – 4K resolution touchscreen that measures 27 inches.

Upfront, the new fascia is probably the new design language for Ford in China as it’s also seen on the China-specific Equator SUV. There’s an LED light strip running across the grille which too seems to be the trend these days. Moreover, the new grille design looks aggressive on the Blue Oval. Move to the side and the flush/pop-out door handles are taken from the Mach-E, while the raked D-pillar emphasises coupe-SUV styling.

The rear haunch adds a masculine touch to the Evos while the rear-taillight bar spans across the tailgate while the end units are styled in a similar vein as the Aston Martin Vanquish. Although unique, it’s a handsome looking design and is complemented by 19-inch alloy wheels and the orange accents all around which are specific to Edition 1.

The biggest highlight of the Evos is the massive screen dominating the dashboard. At first, it looks like it belongs in a concept car, but the all-digital cockpit is right in the arena of the Mercedes-Benz MBUX. It’s a 4K screen combining a 12.3-inch driver’s display and spans three feet across the dash with a total screen size of 27-inches extending up to the passenger side.

This touchscreen incorporates SYNC+ 2.0 interface with Baidu’s AI tech that is again specific to China. It will get OTA updates and future software revisions too. Also new is the steering wheel decorated with the same contrast orange highlights seen on the exterior.

There are no specific details on the powertrain options that will be available for the Ford Evos in China. However, looking at the international models and Ford China’s line-up, it is likely to be powered by the 2.0-litre petrol motor which also does duty in the new Bronco. It’s most likely to remain an FWD with both automatic and manual transmission on offer.

The Ford Evos will go on sale in China this year, with plans for an international debut under consideration. India debut is improbable, but Ford India is reportedly working on a C-segment SUV to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.