Honda SUV E Prototype showcased at Auto Shanghai 2021

- Will join the e in the carmaker’s EV line-up

- Plans of introducing 10 EVs within five years

Without any sign or suggestion, Honda has showcased a new electric crossover concept at the 2021 Auto Shanghai. With its ingenious naming strategy, the concept is simply called the ‘SUV E Prototype’ and is the second such concept after the ‘e Concept’ we saw a couple of years ago.

We have seen the recently revealed next-gen Honda HR-V hybrid and the SUV E Prototype looks like a pure-electric version of the same. However, look closely and there are some new elements like the sleek LED headlamps, illuminated Honda logo with charging port behind it and striking lower bumper with more LED strips to keep things interesting.

There’s an aggressively raked D-pillar in profile while the large wheels shod in the cladded wheel arches give it a proper crossover stance. What also appears to be an LED strip running along the side cladding ends in the illuminated Honda logo. The rear also has many LED strips – on the roof-mounted spoiler, running across the tailgate, and on the lower bumper.

Interior view or powertrain details aren’t shared by Honda yet. But the Japanese carmaker claims a production-ready version of the SUV E Prototype will be ready early next year. It is part of Honda’s plan of introducing 10 Honda-brand EV models within the next five years in China. Moreover, the carmaker is also looking to attain its goal of going carbon neutral by 2050.

At the 2021 Auto Shanghai, the electric prototype is joined by Breeze PHEV. It’s the world premiere of GAC Honda’s first1 plug-in hybrid model. Apart from that, Honda also showcased their third-generation Connect system which will roll out in cars in China later this year.