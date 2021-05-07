New VW Tiguan Allspace to be made in Shanghai and Mexico for China and Europe respectively

- New gen Tiguan Allspace will be unveiled on May 12.

- It will have a new exterior design and a host of connectivity based features.

Volkswagen recently gave us a sneak peek at the all-new Tiguan Allspace. The family-oriented SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on May 12. The brand has also announced that this upcoming long wheelbase version will be built at two different sites. The Tiguan L for the Chinese market will be manufactured in Shanghai, while the long wheel base Tiguan versions for North and South America and the Tiguan Allspace for Europe will be made in Puebla, Mexico.

Volkswagen has clearly hit the mark with the LWB version worldwide, as a remarkable 55 per cen of all Tiguan models rolling out of production have a long wheelbase. The Tiguan was given an update last year, and now the countdown has started for this more practical iteration. In addition to a fresh new design for the exterior, the long version also boasts advanced technical features: new control and assist systems guarantee even more convenience and the Tiguan Allspace now has a wide range of online-based services and functions on board thanks to the MIB3 Infotainment system.

Since its introduction back in 2007, the Tiguan has gone from a newcomer to one of the most popular models. One of the main factors for this is the 2017 launch of the Tiguan Allspace, a 22-centimetre longer version of the Tiguan. Around 1.5 million of the long wheelbase versions have been sold worldwide since its market launch in 2017 until the end of March this year.