CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    New VW Tiguan Allspace to be made in Shanghai and Mexico for China and Europe respectively

    Authors Image

    Sagar Bhanushali

    285 Views
    New VW Tiguan Allspace to be made in Shanghai and Mexico for China and Europe respectively

    - New gen Tiguan Allspace will be unveiled on May 12.  

    - It will have a new exterior design and a host of connectivity based features.   

    Volkswagen recently gave us a sneak peek at the all-new Tiguan Allspace. The family-oriented SUV is scheduled to be unveiled on May 12. The brand has also announced that this upcoming long wheelbase version will be built at two different sites. The Tiguan L for the Chinese market will be manufactured in Shanghai, while the long wheel base Tiguan versions for North and South America and the Tiguan Allspace for Europe will be made in Puebla, Mexico.   

    Volkswagen has clearly hit the mark with the LWB version worldwide, as a remarkable 55 per cen of all Tiguan models rolling out of production have a long wheelbase. The Tiguan was given an update last year, and now the countdown has started for this more practical iteration. In addition to a fresh new design for the exterior, the long version also boasts advanced technical features: new control and assist systems guarantee even more convenience and the Tiguan Allspace now has a wide range of online-based services and functions on board thanks to the MIB3 Infotainment system.  

    Since its introduction back in 2007, the Tiguan has gone from a newcomer to one of the most popular models. One of the main factors for this is the 2017 launch of the Tiguan Allspace, a 22-centimetre longer version of the Tiguan. Around 1.5 million of the long wheelbase versions have been sold worldwide since its market launch in 2017 until the end of March this year.   

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Image
    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace
    ₹ 34.19 Lakh onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    2022 Lexus ES facelift - Now in pictures
     Next 
    Renault introduces a ‘Nouvelle Vague’ strategy for advanced sustainable mobility

    Related News

    Popular News

    Recent News

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars
    • volkswagen-cars
    • other brands
    Volkswagen Polo

    Volkswagen Polo

    ₹ 6.21 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    All Volkswagen-Cars

    Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Price in India

    CityOn-Road Prices
    Mumbai₹ 43.27 Lakh
    Bangalore₹ 43.00 Lakh
    Delhi₹ 40.25 Lakh
    Pune₹ 43.73 Lakh
    Hyderabad₹ 41.12 Lakh
    Ahmedabad₹ 40.30 Lakh
    Chennai₹ 41.85 Lakh
    Kolkata₹ 38.31 Lakh
    Chandigarh₹ 38.82 Lakh

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • New VW Tiguan Allspace to be made in Shanghai and Mexico for China and Europe respectively