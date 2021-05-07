2022 Lexus ES facelift - Now in pictures

Lexus recently unveiled its updated ES sedan globally. As compared to its outgoing model, it gets several subtle cosmetic changes and performance updates. This facelifted car will go on sale in the international markets by the end of this year, and we can expect it to be launched in India as well. Before we have its official confirmation, here's a picture gallery giving a glimpse of all the changes.

Starting with its exterior appearance, its front continues to get the traditional spindle grille but it is newly designed. The LED headlamps are updated too and look much slimmer than before.

On to the sides, you'll see the standard 17-inch alloy wheels that adorn a new design. Then, round at the back, there are subtle tweaks to the LED tail lamps as well.

This facelifted sedan comes with updated interiors. As a part of the revamp, this version comes equipped with a large touchscreen head unit, which is said to be more intuitive than before.

Lexus has not only tweaked the dashboard slightly, but even the cabin now comes wrapped in new premium upholstery. And, it indeed is a much welcome change.

What's more, there's the Lexus Safety System +2.5 that offers standard tech like automatic braking, collision warning system, emergency steering assist, and many more pedestrian safety systems.

Interestingly, the carmaker has introduced a new F Sport trim of the ES 300h model as well. This one gets a blacked-out grille to differentiate itself from the regular model.

This sporty version rides on 19-inch black alloys kept exclusively for this variant like its boot-integrated spoiler. Inside the cabin of this trim, there are many sporty accents as well.

Apart from this, this 2022 Lexus ES F Sport trim features a dynamic handling package with adaptive variable suspension and steering angle adjustments to add to the customers' benefits.

Lexus is yet to confirm the engine and transmission options for the latest iteration of this ES sedan. Nevertheless, we expect it to carry forward the same powertrains from its outgoing model.