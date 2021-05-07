Renault introduces a ‘Nouvelle Vague’ strategy for advanced sustainable mobility

Renault has redefined its strategy towards green mobility with new vows to focus on electric mobility and clean energy. Luca De Meo, CEO, Renault and the brand team have announced a new slogan ‘Nouvelle Vague’ (a new wave) that is said to define a more modern, greener, tech-centric, and sustainable Renault brand. It also includes a new logo and visual style, a product-focussed plan, and a value-driven strategy.

Renault wants to transform into a technology-centric brand that emphasises services and clean energy by making innovative vehicles and mobility solutions with more sustainability. Furthermore, the company will start using the new logo on every vehicle from the beginning of 2022.

The CEO restated a course planned for the company that aims to become an industry leader for the energy transition and also to achieve the greenest brand status in Europe in 2030 with nine out of 10 sold vehicles being electrified. Moreover, as Renault now wants to focus on technology and hence software, a new program - Software République, will involve 2,000 engineers from five different companies and would share their expertise to work on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data processing, software, and microelectronics for advanced mobility solutions for cities and communities.

There will be a Renault Re-Factory, part of the new plan and it is claimed to be Europe’s first circular-economy hub with the capacity of 1,20,000 automobiles (including EV) recycled and upcycled each year and then 80 per cent of that material will be reused in producing new batteries.

Renault also has a new plan for the C and D segment electric vehicles, named ‘voitures à vivre.’ There will be all-new seven models under the said segments by 2025. Additionally, the next generation Magane E-tech will be unveiled in 2022 with a new Renault logo.

Renault will introduce a brand-new engine to be utilised in the C segment SUVs. It will have a 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine shared with an electric motor that would make a combined total output of 200hp in 2022 and the same engine would be capable of producing 280hp with a four-wheel-drive system in plug-in hybrid format by 2024.