BS6 Isuzu MU-X SUV to be unveiled in India on 10 May, 2021

- Will be introduced alongside D-Max Hi-Lander and V-Cross

- To be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine

Isuzu Motors India is all set to introduce the entire BS6 compliant passenger vehicle range in the country next week on 10 May. Alongside the D-Max Hi-Lander and V-Cross lifestyle pick-up models, the carmaker will also be unveiling the BS6 MU-X SUV.

Although a little over a year, Isuzu has taken its own sweet time to bring in the new BS6 model range in the country. As executed on the 2021 MU-X SUV internationally in late 2020 (you can read about it here), we expected the Japanese carmaker to update the exterior and interior styling of the MU-X. However, the changes to the upcoming iteration are expected to be limited to the new BS6 obedient 1.9-litre diesel engine substituting the sluggish 3.0-litre oil-burner motor. The transmission duty will now be handled by a six-speed automatic.

Other than the upgrades under the bonnet, the MU-X is likely to look the same as its predecessor. This means a macho and muscular-looking front, featuring a large chunky chrome grille with projector headlamps on either side. It could also retain the 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, split tail lamps, and plump wheel arches.

On the inside, the cabin will have a black theme with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, analogue instrument cluster, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, and push start/stop button. The older MU-X received six airbags, ABS, traction control, stability assist, and ISOFIX child anchorage points as standard that we expect to see on the BS6 model as well.

Upon launch, the MU-X will have an uphill battle against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster.