CarWale
      • Recently Viewed
      • Trending searches

    BS6 Isuzu MU-X SUV to be unveiled in India on 10 May, 2021

    Authors Image

    Jay Shah

    578 Views
    BS6 Isuzu MU-X SUV to be unveiled in India on 10 May, 2021

    - Will be introduced alongside D-Max Hi-Lander and V-Cross

    - To be powered by a 1.9-litre diesel engine

    Isuzu Motors India is all set to introduce the entire BS6 compliant passenger vehicle range in the country next week on 10 May. Alongside the D-Max Hi-Lander and V-Cross lifestyle pick-up models, the carmaker will also be unveiling the BS6 MU-X SUV. 

    Although a little over a year, Isuzu has taken its own sweet time to bring in the new BS6 model range in the country. As executed on the 2021 MU-X SUV internationally in late 2020 (you can read about it here), we expected the Japanese carmaker to update the exterior and interior styling of the MU-X. However, the changes to the upcoming iteration are expected to be limited to the new BS6 obedient 1.9-litre diesel engine substituting the sluggish 3.0-litre oil-burner motor. The transmission duty will now be handled by a six-speed automatic. 

    Other than the upgrades under the bonnet, the MU-X is likely to look the same as its predecessor. This means a macho and muscular-looking front, featuring a large chunky chrome grille with projector headlamps on either side. It could also retain the 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, split tail lamps, and plump wheel arches. 

    On the inside, the cabin will have a black theme with the seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system at the centre, analogue instrument cluster, leatherette seats, automatic climate control, steering mounted controls, and push start/stop button. The older MU-X received six airbags, ABS, traction control, stability assist, and ISOFIX child anchorage points as standard that we expect to see on the BS6 model as well.

    Upon launch, the MU-X will have an uphill battle against the Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4, and the MG Gloster

    Isuzu MU-X BS6 Image
    Isuzu MU-X BS6
    ₹ 29.00 - 32.00 Lakh
    Estimated Price
    Share via
    • Facebook Share Link
    • Twitter Share Link
    • Gmail Share Link
     Previous 
    Renault introduces a ‘Nouvelle Vague’ strategy for advanced sustainable mobility
     Next 
    Tata Motors hikes prices of all models by up to 1.8 per cent

    Isuzu MU-X BS6 Gallery

    Featured Cars

    • Popular
    • JUST LAUNCHED
    • Upcoming Cars
    Kia Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    ₹ 9.95 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Popular Cars
    BMW 6 Series GT

    BMW 6 Series GT

    ₹ 67.90 Lakh
    onwards
    Avg. Ex-Showroom price
    Show price in my city
    View All Newly Launched Cars
    Mahindra XUV700

    Mahindra XUV700

    ₹ 13.00 - 20.00 LakhEstimated Price

    When to expect - May 2021 (Tentative)
    View All Upcoming Cars

    Things You Shouldn't Miss

    Popular Videos

    Mail Image
    Sign up for our Newsletter
    Get all the latest updates from the automobile universe
    • Home
    • News
    • BS6 Isuzu MU-X SUV to be unveiled in India on 10 May, 2021