New Volvo XC40 Recharge spotted undisguised in India ahead of launch

- 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge is expected to be launched in India in the coming weeks

- The model will be powered by a 402bhp, 78kWh battery pack

Volvo Cars India unveiled the all-electric XC40 Recharge in the country last year, with bookings and deliveries slated to commence later in the year. The company had later postponed the launch event of the model due to the global shortage of semi-conductor chips across the globe.

The 2022 Volvo XC40 Recharge has now been spotted in India undisguised, hinting that the launch of the model might be right around the corner. As seen in the image here, the Volvo XC40 Recharge is finished in a shade of Fusion Red, and is based on the P8 variant.

Compared to its ICE-powered sibling, the Volvo XC40 Recharge differentiates itself with subtle design changes such as the blanked-out front grille finished in body colour and a recharge battery at the rear. The brand has kept the charging point at the same place as the fuel–inlet point seen on the ICE version.

A few other notable features of the new Volvo XC40 Recharge include LED headlamps, vertical LED tail lights, 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, as well as black cladding on the front and rear bumpers. The model will be available in five colours including Crystal White, Glacier Silver, Denim Blue, Fusion Red, and Black Stone. The prices and other details of the model were recently leaked, details of which can be read here.

Inside, the upcoming Volvo XC40 Recharge will come equipped with features such as an all-black interior theme, Nappa leather upholstery, a vertically-positioned touchscreen infotainment system, a 12-inch fully-digital instrument console, dual-zone climate control, electrically-adjustable front seat with memory function, and a 13-speaker Harman Kardon-sourced music system. Safety features on the model include adaptive cruise control, a 360-degree camera, lane keep assist, oncoming lane mitigation, road sign information, and cross-traffic alert.

Propelling the new Volvo XC40 Recharge will be a 78kWh battery pack that produces 402bhp and 660Nm of torque, sending power to all four wheels. The model is claimed to return a range of 418kms on a single charge. We will be driving the Volvo XC40 Recharge soon, so stay tuned for our review.

