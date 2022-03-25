MG rolls out ‘e-Pay’ online car finance platform

- Launched in association with four banks

- Offers services like pre-approved loan offers and real-time approval status

In a bid to ease the car buying experience, MG Motor India has introduced an online car finance platform for its prospective buyers. The carmaker has also tied up with several banks to offer end-to-end online car purchase finance solutions to its customers.

While the ‘eXpert’ platform helps the customers to digitally explore the car, the ‘e-Pay’ assists the buyers in availing of online financing solutions. The platform has been designed to guide the buyers through seven steps and five clicks. Customers can choose to book their desired car and dealership, fill booking form, and pay the booking amount. This is followed by pre-approved loan offers from multiple financers. These offers can further be customised with personalised loan tenure, amount, and rate of interest. The loan approvals can also be tracked in real-time while the vehicle will be delivered to the customer’s doorstep. MG e-Pay is currently available with ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Prime, and Axis Bank.

Speaking on the launch of MG e-Pay, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commercial Officer – MG Motor India, said, “At MG, we are constantly innovating our digital platforms to stay connected with our customers and ensure the best-in-class experience. After effectively catering to over a million customers through the MG online buying platform, we intend to take a step further and simplify customer journey to avail suitable financing options for buying cars online.”