Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV teased for the first time

- First-ever pure electric Trident

- Expected to debut next year

Maserati pulled the plug on the long-running GranTurismo with the promise of a replacement in an all-electric avatar. And after a hiatus of a couple of years, we have a first glimpse of the pure-electric Italian thoroughbred. Teased officially for the first time, the GranTurismo Folgore EV will be the Italian marque’s first EV when it arrives sometime next year.

Initial information hints at 1200 horsepower from the all-electric powertrain for the new-gen GranTurismo. Only exterior images of the GT are released so far albeit wrapped under concealment. In profile, the new-gen sports-coupe looks identical to the decade-old previous generation thanks to the swooping bulges and curves with some tweaks coming in the form of MC20 inspiration. There’re aero-wheels seen as well which look absolutely gorgeous in a true Italian sportscar fashion.

There are no technical details available at the moment on the BEV GranTurismo. But we could expect an 800-volt battery pack and tri-motor setup for the colossal 1200 horsepower output. That will also lend an insanely low 0-100kmph time and a top speed of close to 300kmph.

This electrification push for Maserati comes after the parent company Stellantis’ plan of going all-electric by 2030. More details on the upcoming Maserati GranTurismo Folgore should surface in the coming months.