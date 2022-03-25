Tata Motors ties up with AU Small Finance Bank to offer finance solutions for passenger vehicles

- AU Small Finance Bank will offer exclusive solutions in rural, urban, and metro regions

- The institution is offering a repayment tenure of up to seven years

Tata Motors has signed an agreement with AU Small Finance Bank to offer finance options to customers on the company’s range of passenger cars. The new finance options are available across AU Small Finance Bank branches and Tata Motors dealers across states like Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Delhi NCR, Rajasthan, Gujrat, Maharashtra, Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, and Chhattisgarh.

The scheme will offer maximum financing on the vehicle as per each individual’s requirements. Customers can also enjoy the benefit of EMI options with a repayment tenure of up to seven years. The bank has designed certain features for customers of Tata Motors cars availing the car finance option. This offer is applicable to a spectrum of customers like salaried, self-employed professionals, self-employed non-professionals, agriculture, and dairy farmers, including new to credit customers. Furthermore, customers can also apply for a car loan via AU 0101 App to avail pre-approved offers.

Commenting on the association, Ramesh Dorairajan, Senior General Manager, Network Management and EV Sales, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, said, “We are delighted to partner with AU Small Finance Bank, India’s largest small finance bank, to make our extensive range of vehicles available to a larger set of customers, with easy financing and flexible repayment options. This tie-up is in line with Tata Motors’ aim to make mobility solutions more affordable and accessible for individuals and families at beneficial rates. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership.”