  • Home
  • News
  • New Volkswagen Vento launched in Russia

New Volkswagen Vento launched in Russia

May 21, 2020, 07:45 PM IST by Ajinkya Lad
1296 Views
New Volkswagen Vento launched in Russia

- Launched at RUB 7,92,900 or INR 8.37 lakh approx.

- Features updated styling and all-new interiors

- Based on Volkswagen's PQ25 architecture

Volkswagen has launched the new Vento in Russia. Prices start at RUB 7,92,900 or INR 8.37 lakh approx. Like the Russian-spec Skoda Rapid, the new Volkswagen Vento continues to be underpinned by the PQ25 platform, which is the same architecture that forms the basis for the current-gen India-spec Vento and Rapid. The new Vento, however, gets a completely updated exterior styling and an all-new cabin.

Volkswagen Vento Dashboard Interior

On the outside, it features LED projector headlamps, 16-inch alloys and LED taillights. And like the Rapid, the new Volkswagen Vento gets a notchback design. Inside, it is a thoroughly modern affair, with a layered dashboard and multiple screens. It features Volkswagen's 10.25-inch Active Info Display for the instrument cluster and an eight-inch Composition Media floating touchscreen system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Volkswagen Vento Exterior

Under the hood, the Russian-spec Volkswagen Vento is available with two petrol engines and three gearbox options. The base trim gets a 1.6-litre MPI unit that develops 90bhp and 155Nm, coupled to a five-speed manual transmission. The mid-spec version gets the same motor in the 110bhp and 155Nm tune, and is paired to a six-speed manual gearbox. The top-spec variant uses a 1.4-litre TSI turbo-petrol unit that pushes out 125bhp and 200Nm, and is offered with a seven-speed DSG automatic.

Volkswagen Vento Boot Space

Closer to home, Volkswagen India will launch the new-generation Vento towards the end of 2021. But unlike the Russian model, the Indian version will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform, which it will share with the Volkswagen Taigun and the new Polo.

  • Volkswagen
  • Volkswagen Vento
  • Vento
Volkswagen Vento Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 10.33 Lakh onwards
Bangalore₹ 10.73 Lakh onwards
Delhi, Delhi₹ 9.92 Lakh onwards
Pune₹ 10.33 Lakh onwards
Hyderabad₹ 10.46 Lakh onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 9.82 Lakh onwards
Chennai₹ 10.29 Lakh onwards
Kolkata₹ 9.84 Lakh onwards
Chandigarh₹ 9.81 Lakh onwards

