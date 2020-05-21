Please Tell Us Your City

  Home
  News
  • Invalid and non-functional Fastag equipped vehicles to be charged double toll fees

Invalid and non-functional Fastag equipped vehicles to be charged double toll fees

May 21, 2020, 07:00 PM IST by Aditya Nadkarni
Invalid and non-functional Fastag equipped vehicles to be charged double toll fees

- MoRTH issues notification for invalid and non-functioning Fastags to pay twice the charges

- Double toll rule was previously applicable only if a vehicle without a Fastag entered a dedicated lane

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Road transport and Highways (MoRTH), if a vehicle without a valid or functional FASTag, enters into the Fastag lane, a fee equivalent to two times of that applicable to the category of vehicles will be liable to be paid by the owner.

Previously, the double toll rule was applicable only if a vehicle without a Fastag entered a dedicated Fastag lane. Fastags were made mandatory at all toll plazas in December 2019, details of which are available here. The Fastags were sold along with new cars as standard from January 2019.

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) had also offered free Fastags to user back in February. To know everything related to Fastag, you can read all the details given here.

