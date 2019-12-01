- FASTag deadline extended to 15 December 2019

- Automatic toll payment from the user account

- Onetime fee of Rs 200 and it is valid for a period of five years

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has extended the deadline for 100 per cent toll collection through FASTag stickers to 15 December 2019, which was initially due for nationwide implementation on 1 December 2019. For the uninitiated, the FASTag is a small tag on the top-left corner of the vehicle’s windscreen that lets you pass through all the toll booths in the country without coming to a halt for payment in cash.

The system uses Radio Frequency Identification, also known as RFID technology. The RFID chip on the car’s windscreen will be scanned by the detectors at the toll plaza which will enable an automatic toll payment from the account linked to the tag. The FASTag is available for a onetime fee of Rs 200 and it is valid for a period of five years from the date of issue.

Basic KYC details are required while applying for FASTag stickers, which includes – name, contact and the vehicle’s registration certificate. Commuters can enrol for FASTag at designated toll tax plazas, banks/financial institutions via sales points near toll plazas or authorised service stations.