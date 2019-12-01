Skoda Kamiq spied sans camouflage; will rival Kia Seltos and MG Hector in India

- Clear-most spy images of the Skoda Kamiq

- Will be based on the MQB A0-IN platform

- Likely to be offered with turbocharged petrol engines

The Skoda Kamiq was spotted sans camouflage in India recently during its initial phase of road testing. The Kamiq seen here is the European-spec model, but the Indian version will be similar in design. The mid-size SUV is expected to be launched in India in mid-2021.

Skoda has confirmed that it will preview a mid-size SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo in February, which will spawn the production-spec Kamiq for India. The Indian version will be slightly longer than the European model, and will sit on a longer wheelbase. It will be underpinned by the heavily-localized MQB A0-IN platform. While the design will be similar to the global model, the Kamiq will feature India-specific styling touches like flashier chrome detailing and accents.

The India-spec Skoda Kamiq is likely to be powered by a set of turbocharged petrol engines, which will be offered with manual and automatic (DSG) transmissions. Skoda is also evaluating a factory-fitted CNG option for the mid-size SUV. However, a diesel powertrain is unlikely to be offered on the Indian model.

The MQB A0-IN platform will also spawn an India-spec Volkswagen T-Cross, besides the Skoda Kamiq. What's more, both the brands will also launch mid-size sedans, based on the MQB A0-IN architecture, which are likely to go on sale towards the end of 2021.

