Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • Aston Martin DBX - Now in pictures

Aston Martin DBX - Now in pictures

December 01, 2019, 06:44 PM IST by Ninad Ambre
4163 Views
Be the first to comment
Aston Martin DBX - Now in pictures

The debut of the Aston Martin DBX happened globally just a few weeks ago. This is the first SUV from the carmaker in its history of over 100 years. No wonder it has raised eyebrows around the globe. It looks smashing, is loaded with modern tech and gets a powerful engine. Let's take a look at its details through its picture gallery. 

Exterior

Carrying forward the brand’s signature design traits, one can instantly guess its an Aston Martin. The DBX's face features a typical Aston Martin grille with LED headlights and LED daytime running lights.  

Exterior

It's a well-proportioned vehicle and there’s gloss black cladding all around to give it an SUV look. The chrome elements along the window lines add a unique flair. 

Exterior

The pronounced rear haunches bring out the muscular shoulder of the SUV, which has a coupe-like roof line with slim LED tail lamps. 

Interior

 Inside the cabin is a leather interior with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system, which is integrated in the dashboard itself. 

Interior

It's not a secret that the DBX uses Mercedes-sourced switchgear and technology. In fact, a close look at the centre console gives a clear indication that the buttons and the infotainment system controller are from Mercedes-Benz

Exterior

At the heart of the DBX is a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine that churns out 542bhp at 6,500 rpm and 700Nm of torque at 2,200-5,000 rpm. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox. 

Exterior

Media reports suggest that Aston Martin has started accepting bookings for the DBX in India. We can expect it to be seen on Indian roads by next year.

Exterior
  • Aston Martin DBX
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Popular Videos

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Chapter 1: On The Road to AutoExpo - PowerDrift

Life at PowerDrift could be ... err.. a little ...

441 Likes
332258 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Leave a missed call1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in