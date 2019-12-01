Aston Martin DBX - Now in pictures

The debut of the Aston Martin DBX happened globally just a few weeks ago. This is the first SUV from the carmaker in its history of over 100 years. No wonder it has raised eyebrows around the globe. It looks smashing, is loaded with modern tech and gets a powerful engine. Let's take a look at its details through its picture gallery.

Carrying forward the brand’s signature design traits, one can instantly guess its an Aston Martin. The DBX's face features a typical Aston Martin grille with LED headlights and LED daytime running lights.

It's a well-proportioned vehicle and there’s gloss black cladding all around to give it an SUV look. The chrome elements along the window lines add a unique flair.

The pronounced rear haunches bring out the muscular shoulder of the SUV, which has a coupe-like roof line with slim LED tail lamps.

Inside the cabin is a leather interior with a three-spoke multi-function steering wheel and a touchscreen infotainment system, which is integrated in the dashboard itself.

It's not a secret that the DBX uses Mercedes-sourced switchgear and technology. In fact, a close look at the centre console gives a clear indication that the buttons and the infotainment system controller are from Mercedes-Benz.

At the heart of the DBX is a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine that churns out 542bhp at 6,500 rpm and 700Nm of torque at 2,200-5,000 rpm. It is paired to a nine-speed automatic gearbox.

Media reports suggest that Aston Martin has started accepting bookings for the DBX in India. We can expect it to be seen on Indian roads by next year.