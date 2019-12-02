MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier in November 2019

- MG Hector registered sales of 3,239 units in November

- MG will unveil the ZS EV on 5 December

- Plans to increase its dealership network to 250 by March 2020

The MG Hector has continued its strong performance in the domestic market in November 2019 as well. The Hector outsold the Tata Harrier with sales of 3,239 units last month. In comparison, the Hector registered sales of 3,536 units in October 2019.

The company recently introduced its mobile showroom initiative - MG Experience on Wheels, which is aimed at raising brand awareness in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. What's more, MG Motor India plans to increase its reach to 250 dealerships by March 2020. The company is also gearing up to launch its first EV in India, the MG ZS EV. The ZS EV will be unveiled on 5 December and will go on sale in January 2020.

Speaking of the Hector's success, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers. As a part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we continue to work with our global and local component suppliers to ensure timely deliveries of the MG Hector. We are focused on expanding our service network to cater to the service needs of our customers. Most of the expansion in the next few months will be on dedicated service outlets. We are looking forward to the unveiling of India’s first pure electric internet SUV – MG ZS EV on 5th December, 2019.