Please Tell Us Your City

Knowing your city will help us provide relevant content to you.

Sorry! No matching results found. Try again.Error Identifying Your Location.
Ad
  • Home
  • News
  • MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier in November 2019

MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier in November 2019

December 02, 2019, 10:34 AM IST by Ajinkya Lad
43822 Views
Be the first to comment
MG Hector outsells Tata Harrier in November 2019

- MG Hector registered sales of 3,239 units in November

- MG will unveil the ZS EV on 5 December

- Plans to increase its dealership network to 250 by March 2020

The MG Hector has continued its strong performance in the domestic market in November 2019 as well. The Hector outsold the Tata Harrier with sales of 3,239 units last month. In comparison, the Hector registered sales of 3,536 units in October 2019.

The company recently introduced its mobile showroom initiative - MG Experience on Wheels, which is aimed at raising brand awareness in tier 2 and tier 3 cities. What's more, MG Motor India plans to increase its reach to 250 dealerships by March 2020. The company is also gearing up to launch its first EV in India, the MG ZS EV. The ZS EV will be unveiled on 5 December and will go on sale in January 2020.

Speaking of the Hector's success, Rakesh Sidana, Director - Sales, MG Motor India, said, “The sustained momentum highlights how our debut offering in India continues to win the hearts of our customers. As a part of our commitment to customer satisfaction, we continue to work with our global and local component suppliers to ensure timely deliveries of the MG Hector. We are focused on expanding our service network to cater to the service needs of our customers. Most of the expansion in the next few months will be on dedicated service outlets. We are looking forward to the unveiling of India’s first pure electric internet SUV – MG ZS EV on 5th December, 2019.

  • Tata
  • MG
  • Harrier
  • Tata Harrier
  • MG Hector
  • Hector
  • FaceBook Logo
  • Twitter Logo
  • Email Logo
Show CommentsHide Comments
bell icon
Never miss an update
Receive latest updates from CarWale
Ad

Tata Harrier Price in India

CityOn-Road Prices
Mumbai₹ 15.99 Lakhs onwards
Bangalore₹ 16.53 Lakhs onwards
New Delhi₹ 15.8 Lakhs onwards
Pune₹ 16.02 Lakhs onwards
Hyderabad₹ 15.9 Lakhs onwards
Ahmedabad₹ 15.25 Lakhs onwards
Chennai₹ 16.1 Lakhs onwards
Kolkata₹ 14.76 Lakhs onwards
Chandigarh₹ 14.64 Lakhs onwards

Popular Videos

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

Relevant, Comfortable, and Feature Packed, The MG Hector Has A Lot Going For It

With a price tag ranging from Rs 15 to Rs 20 la ...

369 Likes
44883 Views

Tata Tiago Review

Tata Tiago Review

The New Tata Tiago does quite a few things righ ...

4691 Likes
913399 Views

  • Upcoming Cars

Audi Q8Audi Q8

15th Jan 2020

1Cr - ₹ 1.20Cr
Tata AltrozTata Altroz

22nd Jan 2020

5.50L - ₹ 8L
Hyundai AuraHyundai Aura

Unveils on : Dec 2019

6L - ₹ 9L
Tata Nexon EVTata Nexon EV

Unveils on : Dec 2019

15L - ₹ 17L
MG ZS EVMG ZS EV

Jan 2020

20L - ₹ 25L
All Upcoming Cars
Please unblock notifications

Click on the of the address bar >
Site settings > Notifications > Turn on

Buying a new Car?Ask the experts1800 2090 230(Toll free)

Select your city to avail offers

Currently available only in