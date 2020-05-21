BS6 compliant Datsun redi-GO to be unveiled tomorrow

-This is the most major update for the redi-GO since it was launched in 2016

-BS6 compliant 800cc and 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engines

The updated BS6 compliant version of the Datsun redi-GO will be unveiled in India tomorrow. This is the most comprehensive update for the redi-GO, since it was launched in 2016, and sees the car get a revised exterior design and interior layout. It will be offered in four variants across two engine and gearbox options.

We have already spoken, in detail about the feature list and variant wise break up for the redi-GO facelift and you can read about that here. The BS6 compliant 800cc engine produces 52bhp/72Nm while the 1.0-litre engine produces 67bhp/96Nm. Both get a five-speed manual as standard while the latter can also be had with a five-speed AMT.

The Datsun redi-GO is a rival for the likes of the Renault Kwid, Maruti Suzuki Espresso and the Maruti Suzuki Alto.